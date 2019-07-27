LEBANON, Va. – With textbook technique and a wicked fastball, Lebanon’s Matthew Buchanan has emerged as one of the top prep baseball players in Virginia.
That’s only half the story.
“I know that if you want to have success in baseball, you have to make a commitment,” Buchanan said. “This game isn’t just about pitching and swinging. There’s much more to it.”
Welcome to the grind.
At age six, Buchanan discovered his favorite sport by competing in a coach-pitch baseball league. Five years later, Buchanan ventured into the ever-expanding world of travel ball with the Bristol-based Tennessee Vikings squad.
Since then, Buchanan has competed in tournaments and showcase camps up and down the East Coast while also working with pitching guru Mike Ranson in Johnson City.
“It’s hard to improve if you just compete against players on the same level,” Buchanan said. “I’ve always liked to see better competition, so I can learn and adapt.”
Buchanan, a 6-foot-1 left-hander, has mesmerized hitters around far Southwest Virginia the past two years.
Consider his numbers as a sophomore this past season for veteran Lebanon head coach Doc Adams.
As the Pioneers advanced to the Class 2 title game, Buchanan crafted a 12-0 record and 0.48 ERA while recording 144 strikeouts in just 64 innings.
That stat line translated into Bristol Herald Courier player of the honors.
So just how good is Buchanan?
“His poise and mound presence are beyond his years,” said Wise Central head baseball coach J.W. Salyers, who played on the minor league level from 1996-2001 “(Buchanan) appears to have a bright future because he commands two pitches very well for his age, and delivery is simple and repeatable without much wasted motion.”
A few days after Lebanon’s state championship loss to Chatham, Buchanan began his second season with the Georgia-based Team Elite travel squad.
Following another three-week run of talent-stacked tournaments in Emerson, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida, Buchanan finally returned home Thursday night.
“We played 12 games in seven days and 27 games game over three weeks,” Buchanan said. “The temperature was 95 degrees each morning in Florida, and it got up to 120 on the turf fields. I loved it all.”
As critics of the travel ball routine continue to hammer away at perceived excesses, one point is lost. Athletes on travel teams in various sports must make personal sacrifices to chase their dreams of landing a college scholarship or pro contract.
Buchanan has already made a verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Virginia while Lebanon teammate Preston Steele has committed to Virginia Tech.
“Preston and I grew up competing on the same baseball teams and we’ve shared the same dream of advancing to the Major League level,” Buchanan said. “It’s great to have a buddy like that. We’re always pushed each other to improve.”
The backstory on Buchanan feature a twist.
“I grew up in a football family,” Buchanan said. “My father (Aaron), uncle (Eric Buchanan) and grandfather were all running backs. My brother (Cole) also played at Lebanon.”
Matthew Buchanan continued the family tradition until his eight grade year.
“I still like going to football games, but the sport wasn’t for me,” he said. “My mind was really set after Cole suffered a torn labrum playing football in his junior year.”
Aaron Buchanan was also a middle infielder in baseball. Seth Buchanan, younger brother of Matthew, will be a freshman infielder and pitcher on the Lebanon baseball team next season.
To have success in any travel sport, an athlete needs to have supportive family members who are willing to dream big and travel along with their kids. Aaron Buchanan and his wife work in the Russell County School system.
“I can’t thank my parents enough for all they’ve done for me,” Matthew Buchanan said. “Mom does the cooking when we’re on the road and dad is always there for motivational support.”
Buchanan has competed against and with many of the nation’s top high school players, including prized prospect Blaze Jordan. A Mississippi State commit, the 16-year-old Jordan recently won the MLB All-Star Game’s High School Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
“Blaze is a very talented player, plus he’s a down-to-earth guy,” Buchanan said. “It’s crazy to see all the baseball talent around the country, and especially in Georgia. About every guy on my (Team Elite) squad has already committed to a NCAA Division I program, mostly in the SEC and ACC.”
With his college baseball plans already set for the most part, Buchanan said he feels a comfort zone when he takes the mound for high school and travel ball games.
“I love the coaches and the overall program at Virginia,” Buchanan said. “I’ve seen a few games at Virginia and I was invited to walk on their field. It was pretty cool to get that decision out of the way.”
This fall, Buchanan will continue his advanced baseball education by competing with the Kansas City Scouts travel team.
“After that, I will work on conditioning all winter,” Buchanan said. “I’ve also learned a lot about the mental approach to baseball from Coach Ranson. It’s important to focus on the job at hand. A player needs to have quiet confidence and not get too high or too low.”
Buchanan said his fastball has reached 91 mph. The Lebanon lefty can also confound hitters with curve, and he’s working a slider.
From pitch sequences to situational pitching, Buchanan is constantly nourishing his baseball intellect.
“I just need to keep making improvements,” Buchanan said. “Having to chance to play at the Division I level was one dream, but I don’t want to stop there.”
Count Coach Salyers of Wise Central as a Buchanan believer.
“If his velocity continues to improve, (Buchanan) shows a lot of promise to pitch at the higher levels of this game,” Salyers said.
For a few days anyway, Buchanan just wants to enjoy the life of a teenager. He planned to join his Lebanon teammate Anthony Houchins on a fishing trip this weekend.
“I’m super excited at the progress I’ve made in baseball, but I just like to fly under the radar and stay humble,” Buchanan said.
“I realize that I’ve been blessed. I also know that I’ve still got a lot to learn about the game.”
All-Area Baseball Team
P-Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon
P-Davis Hall, Tennessee High
C-Jon Compton, Gate City
1B-Tanner Barrs, Abingdon
2B-Anthony Houchins, Lebanon
3B-Micah Whitt, John Battle
SS-Perry Casaday, Sullivan East
OF-Gavin Cross, Tennessee High
OF-Ethan Ketron, Abingdon
OF-Greg Sanchez, Chilhowie
DH-Preston Steele, Lebanon
UTIL-Avery Mabe, George Wythe
Player of Year: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon
Coach of Year: Preston Roberts, Tennessee High
Bristol Herald Courier
All-Area Softball Team
P-Mac Osborne, Richlands
P-Nancy Jo Roberts, Northwood
C-Julia Street, Patrick Henry
1B-Morgan Hamm, Lebanon
2B-Katlynn Baldwin, Richlands
3B-Catie Bordwine, Northwood
SS-Chelsea Sams, Sullivan East
OF-Chloe Newberry, Richlands
OF-Tori Ryan, Tennessee High
OF-Jillian Shackelford, Sullivan East
DH-Kylee Wolfe, Sullivan East
UTIL-Madison Hill, John Battle
Player of Year: Mac Osborne, Richlands
Coach of Year: Michael Forrester, Sullivan East