BRISTOL, Va. - It was Madison Worley on the inside and Dianna Spence from deep.
That combination proved lethal for Virginia High in a 63-23 Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament semifinal girls basketball victory over Holston on Friday at the Bearcat Den.
Virginia High (2-0) will play George Wythe (2-0) in the girls championship game tonight at 7 p.m.
“We are pretty fired up for the championship,” said Spence, who scored 20 points, including five of the Bearcats’ eight three-pointers. “We are going to try to bring it home.”
“You want to come out and compete,” added Virginia High head coach Kevin Timmons. “That is the best part about this is just come out and compete.”
Worley added 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats, who outscored the Cavaliers 28-2 in the second quarter to take a 39-11 lead at the break.
“I think Madison is a double-double girl if she brings her ‘A’ game,” Timmons said. “Sometimes she is not there, but when she is on she is one of the best.”
Liyah French led Holston with 13 points, including seven of the Cavaliers’ nine first quarter points. They scored just 14 the rest of the way.
“Liyah is a real good ball player,” said Holston girls co-head coach Chad Bailey, whose Cavaliers also got seven rebounds from French, the daughter of co-head coach Mike French. “That is one of the things we are working on, just getting some ballhandlers around her, but I think we got a little timid.
“That pressure, we really hadn’t seen that. I thought we calmed down in the third and fourth quarter, but the 28-2 second quarter, that is what killed us.”
Virginia High’s fullcourt pressure certainly did its damage, forcing 22 turnovers, including 17 in the opening half that saw the Bearcats go on an 18-0 run to go from a 9-6 defict to a 27-11 lead.
The Bearcats also had a 39-21 edge on the boards - including six apiece by Concord commit Ale Sydnor and Madison Campbell - and also collected 13 steals. Sydnor also had four assists.
“Coach always says that if we get good defensive stops our offense will come,” Spence said. “We just had to start moving, pick up our own momentum, turn ourselves on and run through our defense and our offense will come.”
Spence had a big part in that. The 6-foot sophomore scored 15 of her 20 points from beyond the arc, using a high-arching shot that swished through the net in five of nine attempts
“My dad,” said Spence, when asked where she developed her style. “We have been in the gym ever since I was little.”
“She has a high-arching shot, standing about 6-foot tall, she can be a difference,” added Timmons. “She is a unicorn, I call her.”
Maria Wilson added 15 points - including a trio of 3s - four assists and three steals for Virginia High, who trailed 9-6 in the opening quarter before a Timmons timeout seemed to spark the Bearcats into the lead for good.
“One thing about us is we are trying to figure out how to play hard consistently,” Timmons said. “We played two and a half quarters tonight, the first quarter showed we didn’t play hard. We keep telling them if they keep putting time in and working hard you will be in any game. They just have to learn how to be composed. If they will just play hard, they will be good.”
Holston will play Marion in a third-place game today at 4 p.m.
“We are young, we have got a lot of freshmen that are playing and they are working hard,” Bailey said. “We are just trying to build up this program and make basketball a priority.”
Virginia High is rebuilding after losing a trio of seniors who are now playing on the college level, but Spence is confident the Bearcats will be all right.
“We have some experience playing together under our belts so we feel close on the court so we have a close relationship on and off the court,” Spence said. “I think we are going good. We have a lot of potential this season. We just have to keep working together.”
George Wythe 87, Marion 40
Drea Betts scored 27 points to pace three Maroons in double figures, leading George Wythe to the championship tonight against Virginia High.
George Wythe (2-0) outscored Marion 61-17 in the second and third periods to pull away from the Scarlet Hurricanes, who were within 18-15 after the opening eight minutes.
Betts connected on 12-of-19 shots from the field for the Maroons, who were successful on 49.3 percent of their shot attempts. Meleah Kirtner added 20 points and Hailey Patel had 15 points, all on three-pointers.
Kirtner and Patel also had four steals apiece, helping to forced 30 Marion turnovers, including 17 in the first half.
Amber Kimberlin scored 10 points for Marion (1-1). Kaylei Terry added eight points and six boards in the loss.
