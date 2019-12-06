BRISTOL, Va. - There probably weren’t many observers expecting Holston to be playing for a championship on Saturday night.
Except for the Cavaliers themselves.
“I am sure nobody expected that, but we did,” said Holston head coach Jeff Austin, whose Cavaliers defeated Virginia High 50-49 in the boys portion of the Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament semifinals on Friday night at the Bearcat Den. “We talked about it yesterday. I told them we were going to be in it today if we did what we were capable of doing.
“They bought in and did it. All the credit goes to the kids. I just yell a lot and get them in the right position and they have got to make the plays.”
Leading the way was Nick Delatos, who paced the Cavaliers with 13 points, including consecutive late 3s to put Holston up 50-47 with 27.5 seconds on the clock.
“I like to shoot, I like to shoot a lot,” Delatos said. “My teammates got me open, I owe that to my teammates. Those double screens right there at the end, that is what sold it right there, those double screens.”
Virginia High (1-1) narrowed the margin to one on a putback by Gavin Austin with 10.3 seconds to go. Holston missed an ensuing shot and the Bearcats pushed the ball upcourt, with Dalton Taylor fouled going to the basket with 4.2 seconds on the clock.
It was a tough night for the Bearcats at the line, connecting on just 14-of-27 in the game, with Taylor adding two to that final tally.
“They played hard, they played real hard, we didn’t,” Virginia High head coach Wayne Rasnick said. “I was shocked, tried to prevent this for two days now, but I was really shocked and disappointed in my group tonight, I really was.
“After I looked at the free throw stats we won the rebounding war, which was our goal going in, but the free throw stats are just horrible. I thought the bad shot selection team-wise pretty much dealt their hand for us the rest of the night.”
Jean Mulumba got the rebound after Taylor’s second miss, but couldn’t get it to go in and Tyler Strong grabbed the loose ball and banked in a shot, but the referees ruled the buzzer sounded before it left his hands.
“I am not going to comment on that, I haven’t seen the video on it,” Rasnick said. “I can tell you what other people have told me, but I am going to reserve those thoughts until I look at the film.”
Holston (2-0) celebrated a huge victory for a rebuilding program.
“An awesome win. Virginia High is definitely a great team, well coached, I have all the respect in the world for them,” Austin said. “We are kind of starting over, we lost six seniors last year and so we have some kids that were successful on JV that are hungry to show that they belong on varsity.
“We play good defense and we believe in ourselves and play as a team and that is what wins games for us.”
It was a close one throughout, including seven lead changes in the third quarter alone. Virginia High was limited in transition and the Cavaliers didn’t allow the Bearcats’ height advantage to hamper their success
“We get in the gym every day. We work and came in and we know those guys are long and we come in and we were just ready,” Delatos said. “We were ready for that press, we handled that press pretty well.”
Three more lead changes followed in the fourth, with the Cavaliers finally getting the lead for good on the third 3 of the game by Delatos. His backcourt mate, Jordan Keith, added 11 points, including two 3s of his own.
“We feel confident with the ball in their hands,” Austin said. “They know how to find the right people at the right time and hit the shots at the right time. We are definitely proud of those two guys.”
Gavin Austin led Virginia High with 14 points and Strong added 11, but the Bearcats shot just 38.6 percent for the game and missed 13 free throws.
Part of those issues revolved around the Holston defense.
“We gave up quite a bit of size, but we thought we could defend them anyway,” said Austin, whose Cavaliers will meet John Battle for the tourney title tonight. “You have just got to be smart and rotate and be disciplined on defense and the kids did a good job of that tonight.”
“This is great for our confidence,” added Delatos. “We are just happy we won.”
John Battle 52, Sullivan North 50
Caleb Farley made two free throws with 31.2 seconds left and the Trojans rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat the Raiders and advance to the championship game tonight against Holston.
Reed Samuel scored 20 points and Zach Smith added 17, and that duo also combined for five 3-pointers, all in the second half for the Trojans, who trailed 23-14 at the break.
Sullivan North (1-1) had an opportunity to force overtime when Bryson Vance was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 0:02 seconds on the clock. He made the first free throw, but then missed the next two to allow the Trojans to celebrate a win.
Vance tallied nine points, while Jacob Cross and Christian Hill added eight points each for the Raiders, who will play Virginia High in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.
John Battle (2-0) was ice cold in the opening half, making just 3-of-19 shots from the field. The Trojans picked up the defense after the break, forcing 21 Sullivan North turnovers.
It was the second win for new John Battle head coach Steve Posey, who replaced Jon Odum following his death earlier this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.