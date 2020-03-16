Kingsport Speedway is postponing its 2020 season opener scheduled for Saturday, March 21 due to concerns over the coronavirus.
The season-opening event will take place at a date to be determined. With Governor Bill Lee declaring a state of emergency in Tennessee and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraging large gatherings, the speedway feels that postponing the event is the best for all parties involved until the situation improves.
“The well-being of our staff, fans, race teams and other stakeholders is our upmost priority,” said Karen Tunnell, general manager at Kingsport Speedway. “While we certainly don’t want to postpone the first race of the season, we feel it is the best thing to do at this time.”
Tunnell says the speedway will continue to monitor the coronavirus and follow advice of authorities.
