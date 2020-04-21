Kingsport Speedway general manager Karen Tunnell is anxious to get back on track.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the historic 0.375-mile facility known as “The Concrete Jungle” was unable to open as scheduled on March 21 and no events have been held since.
That’s why Tunnell welcomed Monday’s announcement from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that he was lifting his mandatory safer-at-home order on April 30.
“We were very encouraged by that news,” Tunnell said. “This has been a tough time for everyone. The virus has almost stopped the world as we know it.”
Since Kingsport is sanctioned by NASCAR, Tunnell is awaiting guidance on exactly when to set the first race.
“We’re still at a standstill with NASCAR as far as a time frame,” Tunnell said “We have heard that May 3 is an option, so we’re hopeful that in the next few weeks we will be turned loose to kick off our 2020 season.”
The waiting game also continues at Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR officials moved on March 16 to postpone the April 3-5 Food City 500 race weekend.
BMS executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell offered the following statement Tuesday afternoon in response to questions.
“I’m encouraged by Governor Bill Lee’s decision and supportive of allowing Tennessee businesses to get back to work while practicing safe social distancing and other precautionary measures,” Caldwell said. “We continue to monitor this pandemic and its effects on public gatherings.
“At the same time, we’re having ongoing conversations with our partners about the 2020 Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway schedule. As decisions are made, with input from key stakeholders and public health officials, we will share that information via our website, app and social media channel
At Bristol Dragway, the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals is still set for its original time frame of June 19-21. But instead of the normal Friday night and Saturday afternoon qualifying sessions, the format has been compressed to just two days
The current schedule at Bristol Dragway includes the first round of the DER bracket series on May 1-3, with the Street Fights program tentatively slated to begin on May 9. Events for the DER and Street Fights are scheduled to continue on rotating weekends in May, June and August.
Events such as the World Footbrake Challenge, Monster Truck Madness and the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference finals are on the docket for July.
The NASCAR series will then be back in the spotlight at BMS on Sept. 19 with the Night Race. That storied event will be part of the playoff structure for the first time.
The U.S. Short Track Nationals, which attracts hundreds of short track racers from around the country, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25-26 at BMS.
A total of eight NASCAR races have been postponed, with no makeup dates announced. But officials of the sanctioning body still plan to run all 32 remaining races on the 2020 schedule.
There was a groundswell of hope in the NASCAR community Monday after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott granted approval for Texas Motor Speedway to host races without fans. Florida has also welcomed a return to racing.
Tunnell said that she does not want to hold races without spectators.
In a Tuesday afternoon interview, Abingdon’s Chase Dixon expressed a familiar theme among racers around far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
“It’s definitely been frustrating not being able to race,” Dixon said. “I’m very excited to get back behind the wheel.”
Before COVID-19, the 16-year-old plan to compete this season at Kingsport Speedway along with Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina, Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia, and other tracks around the southeast. Officials at Motor Mile recently decided to close for all of 2020.
Dixon has fed his need for speed the past few weeks by working at the Chase Dixon Motorsports race shop in Abingdon and honing his skills on the iRacing platform, which offers simulated racing conditions on a variety of tracks.
“I’m hands-on with my cars so I’ve been working on them so they will be ready when we do go back racing,” said Dixon, who has experience in the Bandolero, Limited Late Models, and Late Models divisions. “We’ve also been able to practice a few times. That was helpful.”
For now, Dixon is taking a big-picture approach.
“I’d like to get back to normal life, and not just because of racing,” Dixon said. “I feel that we can get through this if we all work together, wash our hands and practice social distancing.”
In addition to a resumption of the NASCAR Home Tracks program at Kingsport Speedway, Tunnell said she plans to open the Kingsport Miniway soon. That go-kart track, located adjacent to the speedway, offers 18 karts for daily rentals.
“I hear from several people each day either through phone calls or social media,” Tunnell said. “Our fans and competitors are ready for some racing. I’m sure there will be a lot of smiling faces when we kick off our season.”
