Basketball will be the sport of choice for local sports fans during the final days of December, and it starts this week.
The 24th Annual Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament will be held on Thursday and continue through Saturday at Tennessee High’s Viking Hall in what might be the best collection of teams the event has ever had.
“This is probably the strongest field that we have had as far as three out-of-town teams as well as some of the local teams,” said Charles Tiller, an assistant girls basketball and volleyball coach at Tennessee High, and director of the tournament. “Top to bottom, this is probably as strong, especially at the top as we have had.
“A lot of years we have one, maybe two really kind of elite out-of-town teams. We have really got three elite out-of-town teams this year. We are pretty excited about it. We think it is going to be a really great tournament.”
Regional schools Tennessee High, Virginia High, Sullivan South, Gate City and Morristown East will be joined by Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), St. Joseph’s Central (Huntington, W.Va.) and Cherokee (Canton, Ga.).
Those schools combined for a 141-70 record last season.
“We have got a really, really strong field year. We have got some good local teams,” Tiller said. “Gate City is really talented with a really good point guard. Virginia High is off to a pretty good start and Sullivan South is off to a good start.
“We have got several competitive local teams and then we have three really good teams from outside the area.”
The 12-game three-day event serves as a tasty appetizer for the always-popular Arby’s Classic that will be held at Viking Hall from Dec. 26-31.
Why wait? Tiller encourages local fans to check out the action.
“I think this year they are going to see some really, really talented players who have a very high skill level and I really think a lot of the teams that we are going to have are going to put on a show,” Tiller said. “I think people will really enjoy it.”
Originally a four-team and later six-team round-robin event, it went to a more popular tournament format in the early 2000s. It is played in the memory of longtime Tennessee High teacher Frank “Doc” Maples.
“It is a chance to promote girls basketball in our area and hopefully get some really good teams in here and give people a chance to see some really good girls basketball,” Tiller said.
Both Riverdale and St. Joseph’s have long dominated high school girls basketball in their respective states. Riverdale has won seven state titles, including three straight from 2016-18, while the Irish have won nine of the last 12 Class A crowns in West Virginia, losing in the finals in two of those other three seasons.
Leading Riverdale is Alasia Hayes, a Notre Dame commit, whose sister, Anastasia, is a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State after having a productive freshman campaign at Tennessee.
“They are consistently one of the best programs in the country,” Tiller said. “They were ranked as high as number seven in the country last year and they have had a couple of years where they have been ranked number one. They are very, very talented. They are an excellent program and we are really thrilled to have them.”
Ditto for St. Joseph’s, which won the title in its other appearance in Bristol in 2016, beating Tennessee High in the finals. The Irish have four players receiving interest from Division I schools.
“It was a lot of fun, they were really good,” Tiller said. “They are pretty darn talented. It should be really fun when some of those teams tangle as we advance on in the tournament.”
Cherokee has a pair of local connections. The father of head coach Matt Cates is a former instructor at Tennessee High, while the mother of 6’3 junior Kate Johnson, Liz Spell, is a former assistant coach for the Vikings.
Johnson, like many of the players in the field, is being pursued by NCAA Division I schools.
“They made it to the state final four in either the highest or second highest classification in Georgia last year, and Georgia high school girls basketball is really good,” Tiller said. “We expect them to be really good because they have most of their people returning.”
The local teams aren’t bad either. Gate City is led by three-sport junior standout Sarah Thompson, while Virginia High is paced by Concord commit Ale Sydnor. Sullivan South is also expecting big things in the season ahead while Tennessee High is young and inexperienced, but still very capable of success.
Gate City and Sullivan South will be the local teams meeting in the opening round. The other three tourney lid-lifters will follow the format of the Arby’s Classic, with out-of-town clubs matched up with local schools.
“That is kind of what we try to do, kind of modeled off the Arby’s that way,” Tiller said. “That is the way they have always done it is you have the local teams matched up with out-of-town teams.
“If we could have gotten a fourth out-of-town team that is what is would have happened, but this is kind of the way it worked out this year.”
Tiller acknowledges the week before Christmas is a busy time for all, but encourages fans to take a break from shopping and check out some basketball. Girls can play ball too.
“It is a busy time of year, but the way I kind of tell them a lot of times, this is a way to get out of the house and see some people and see some good basketball and support some really good players,” said Tiller, whose parents are big women’s basketball fans, currently holding season tickets to the Tennessee Lady Vols. “I think it is going to be a real showcase for what is really good about the women’s game this week.”
NOTE: Capsules with information on all eight teams will run in Thursday’s Bristol Herald Courier.
