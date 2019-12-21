BRISTOL, Tenn. – Two of the top girls basketball programs in their respective states met at Viking Hall on Saturday afternoon.
Hannah Roberts and St. Joseph Central finished on top, defeating Riverdale 61-54 to claim the championship of the Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament.
“It is a fun tournament, we enjoy coming down...,” St. Joseph Central head coach Shannon Lewis said. “I am proud of this group, I really enjoy coaching this group. We can pressure you and get after you and that is the way I like to coach. Sometimes you don’t always have teams like that, but this year we do so I really enjoy it.”
The unbeaten Irish also won the title in their previous visit to Bristol in 2016.
“I think we played good,” said Roberts, the MVP of the event, whose Irish have won nine of the last 12 Class A state titles in West Virginia, and were second in the other three. “We are working more on defense and just flying around.
“We did really good on that this weekend and just working as a team and scoring all together.”
Riverdale isn’t any slouch, having won seven of the last 13 Class AAA titles in Tennessee, but even 30 points from Notre Dame bound Alasia Hayes wasn’t enough for the Warriors.
“I knew we were going to get some good competition [here],” Riverdale head coach Amy Josephson said. “I knew we had a young team so I knew it would be good for us. We got better this week so it was a really great tournament for us to be here. It was a really good week for us.”
It was better for the Irish, who forced a turnover by Hayes on the opening possession, a theme in the first half in which St. Joseph Central forced nine miscues, leading to six of their eight three-pointers in the game, taking a 24-16 lead after one quarter and 36-28 at the halftime break.
“We like to start it from the beginning and just keep up the pace the whole game,” said Roberts, whose Irish canned 32 3-pointers in three games in Bristol. “Our guards do a good job of just pressuring and us helping in the back really helps too with the long passes. We like to do it the whole game and just keep up the pace.”
Bailee Adkins led St. Joseph Central with 17 points, while Dionna Gray added 12, Abby Lee tossed in 11 and Roberts finished with 10.
“We can keep coming at you, Even if we get in foul trouble we are going to be aggressive, we are going to keep coming at you,” Lewis said. “We have got ballhandlers, we have got shooters so we are going to spread you out and just do our stuff.
“The main thing is we play hard and with effort and they play well together. It is a really a fun bunch to coach.”
Hayes canned one of her three 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 50-46 with 6:15 to play, but Gray responded with a 3-pointer of her own. Adkins added a basket and the Irish connected on six free throws to hold off the determined Warriors.
“In the first half we had nine turnovers and in the second half we had two,” said Josephson, whose Warriors have three starters sidelined with knee injuries, including Hayes’ younger sister Acacia. “We had to get them out of the press. We did what we had to do. I don’t think we lost, I think we just ran out of time.”
Hayes, who scored 83 points in three games for the Warriors, was joined in double figures by TK Goff with 13 points and 10 from 6-foot-2 Katelyn Worley, who was matched up with the 6’0 Roberts for much of the game.
“We knew it was going to be a battle so we just knew we had to come out with all that we had and just work as a team all together,” Roberts said. “I knew that [Worley] was big so I knew I had to work more.”
Both teams expect to be playing for state championships in 2020.
“As of right now I wouldn’t want to see us in February,” said Josephson, whose Warriors had a three-year run of championships stopped with a double-overtime loss in the state semifinals last season.
Ditto goes for the Irish, who have developed a mentality of always being a threat in March.
“It is just great to be on a team that likes to win and likes to keep it up,” said Roberts, who tallied 38 points in the three games to pick up MVP honors. “I was kind of shocked. It was just an honor.”
Cherokee 57, Gate City 33
Kate Johnson, whose mother was once an assistant coach at Tennessee High, scored 17 points to lift the Warriors past the Blue Devils in the third place game.
Gate City, which fell behind 33-15 at the break, was paced by Sarah Thompson with 13 points and 10 from Riley Houseright.
Morristown East 36, Sullivan South 34
Sixteen points by Sable Burnside helped the Hurricanes squeak past the Rebels in the fifth place game.
McKenzie Littleton had 12 points for Sullivan South, who made it close by outscoring Morristown East 14-0 in the fourth quarter.
Virginia High 56, Tennessee High 41
Dianna Spence made four 3-pointers and Maria Wilson added three to lead the Bearcats to a seventh place finish against the Vikings.
Wilson had 15 points, while Ale Sydnor and Spence had 12 apiece for the Bearcats.
Kenzie Nickels paced Tennessee High with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.