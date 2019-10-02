Wise County Central will compete in the 2019 Arby’s Classic, something the boys basketball players at the school have envisioned for a long time.
“We feel extremely honored to be selected to play this year,” Central coach T.J. McAmis said. “This tournament has been a career goal for many of our kids. I remember taking a couple of them to watch it a few years back. We got to see and support other local teams playing in it. As we were leaving my son, Isaiah, who was then an eighth-grader said to me, ‘We will play in this tournament before I graduate,’ so the tournament has been something our guys have been working for as a career and program goal.”
The Warriors join Bartlett (Tennessee), Concord First Assembly Academy (North Carolina), Maret (Washington, D.C.), Mountain Brook (Alabama), Southwest Dekalb (Decatur, Georgia) and The Webb School (Bell Buckle, Tennessee) as first-time participants in the prestigious prep hoops event.
Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett, Greeneville and Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy of the Bahamas are the only teams back in the field from a season ago. D-B placed sixth in the 2018 tourney.
Knoxville’s Webb School, Elizabethton, Fayetteville (Arkansas), Hampton (Tennessee), Mentor (Ohio), North Mecklenburg (North Carolina) and Sevier County are the other teams who will take the floor from Dec. 26-31 in front of large crowds at Bristol’s Viking Hall.
The pairings for the 37th edition of the tourney will be revealed in November.
North Mecklenburg won the Arby’s Classic in 2014 and 2017, the latter title coming when Tristan Maxwell (the son of former NBA standout Vernon Maxwell) earned MVP honors as a sophomore.
Maxwell is now a senior and one of the top hoops prospects in the Tar Heel state with offers from Gonzaga, Georgetown and North Carolina State among many others.
Mentor is in the Arby’s Classic for the sixth time, but it will be the first appearance in town by the Cardinals since 2015. With their penchant for 3-pointers and frantic pace of play under the direction of head coach Bob Krizancic, Mentor has been a fan favorite in Bristol and finished as tournament runner-up in 2011 and 2012.
Luke Floriea, a Boston College football commit, is among the top returning players for the Ohio squad.
There are two Webb Schools in the 2019 Arby’s Classic, but it’s the one from Bell Buckle, Tennessee, that features one of the top seniors in the nation.
Keon Johnson is a smooth 6-foot-5 shooting guard who has already committed to the University of Tennessee.
There are some notable absences from this year’s group of participants.
Gate City will not be in the Arby’s Classic field for the first time since 2005 and will play in a Florida holiday tournament instead. Sullivan East will not be in the tournament for the first time since 2006.
Defending champion Knoxville Bearden is not back either.
Wise County Central is the only Virginia squad in the field and will play in the Arby’s Classic a week after competing in a tournament in Orlando, Florida.
The Warriors have nine returnees from last season’s 16-11 squad and seven seniors on their roster.
Isaiah McAmis (who missed the 2018-19 season with a knee injury) and Elijah Hayes have received interest from college programs.
“Our guys are grateful that the committee has given them an opportunity to take part in the tournament,” T.J. McAmis said. “They have mentioned it often in our summer camp play … They feel the opportunity is a reward for all the hard work they have done over the last four years. We always talk about having pride in representing the school community. They understand when they play that they represent something larger than themselves. In this tournament, not only do we understand that we will be representing our school community on a larger stage, but also as the only team from Southwest Virginia, we will have the privilege to represent our local area.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
2019 Arby’s Classic Field
Dec. 26-31
Viking Hall (Bristol)
Alabama
Mountain Brook (First appearance)
Arkansas
Fayetteville (Second appearance. 2009, 2019)
Bahamas
Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy (21st appearance, 1999-2019)
Georgia
Southwest Dekalb (First appearance)
North Carolina
Concord First Assembly Academy (First appearance)
North Mecklenburg (Fourth appearance, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019)
Ohio
Mentor (Sixth appearance, 2010-2013, 2015, 2019)
Tennessee
Bartlett (First appearance)
Dobyns-Bennett (35th appearance, 1985-2019)
Elizabethton (12th appearance, 1983-84, 1997-2005, 2019)
Greeneville (28th appearance, 1984-2000, 2006-2011, 2015-2019)
Hampton (Third appearance, 1983, 2010, 2019)
Sevier County (Third appearance, 1999, 2011, 2019)
Tennessee High (37th appearance, 1983-2019)
Webb School of Bell Buckle (First appearance)
Webb School of Knoxville (Third appearance, 2014, 2017, 2019)
Virginia
Wise County Central (First appearance)
Washington, D.C.
Maret (First appearance)
