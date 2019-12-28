BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High drew the basketball version of a royal flush Saturday – namely, torrid field-goal shooting and clutch foul-line conversions, along with a sizable majority of both rebounds and assists.
However, Wise County Central’s two kings still beat that formidable Viking hand.
Behind a combined 55 points on 18-of-36 shooting from Elijah Hayes and Isaiah McAmis, the Warriors (7-2) didn’t fold against the host Vikings – answering six different fourth-quarter pushes to post a 76-74 decision during a rather well-played Arby’s Classic consolation contest inside Viking Hall.
“I’ve got two great leaders with Elijah and Isaiah, and they either made the extra pass for the extra shot – or they made the shot,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis, whose squad advances to Monday’s 10:30 a.m. matchup against Maret School (D.C.). “That’s good to have.”
Like many successful hoops duos throughout the years, there’s a balance between perimeter prowess and dribble-drives. During most of Central’s contests, McAmis (28 points) usually tries to find his mark outside 15 feet – while Hayes (27 points) handles the dribble-drives and the tough post attempts. Against the Vikings, though, the Warrior tandem played an interesting game of role reversal.
The “character” switch was front and center during the final stanza, as it was Hayes knocking down six of eight points from outside the paint during one stretch. Meanwhile, McAmis slashed his way past double-team efforts for either successful layups or foul-line trips following Viking fouls.
“This year, we’ve kind of enjoyed it,” said McAmis, who sank 8-of-9 from the charity stripe over the final 1:13 to keep hard-charging Tennessee High away from the lead. “[Elijah] goes inside and finishes, while I shoot it from the outside – which, I guess, was a little different today. He hit several 3s, and I think I got a few in the lane. But how the game goes is how we go.”
Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-6) couldn’t have scripted a better makeup to Saturday’s contest. Not only did THS hit 53 percent from the floor and 78 percent from the free-throw line, the Vikings corralled 14 more rebounds and doubled up Central on assists (16-8) – largely in part to the play of multi-talented forward Nolan Wishon.
Wishon – who narrowly missed a triple-double after finishing with 18 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists – consistently found teammates McHale Bright (22 points) and Blake Fauver (18 points, 11 rebounds) on numerous back cuts towards the rim, especially in the early going to put THS ahead 15-8.
“We really work on sharing the ball,” said Wishon, who is averaging almost seven assists per contest. “I mean, 74 points is a lot of points. We just have to lock down on defense, and that’ll help us out. If we can score 74 every night, we’ll win the majority of our games.”
Despite the statistical advantages, the Vikings were unable to shake two very important details. The hosts – who also got 10 additional points from Cole McBrayer – allowed 21 points over their defensive goal, while also suffering through a brief second-quarter stretch of sloppy perimeter play.
Other than that, put everything else in a frame, according to THS coach Roby Witcher.
“Our rebounding was great, and getting the ball inside where we wanted to was great,” praised Witcher, whose squad will face Hampton during Tuesday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation game. “Our transition was pretty good. We also turned them over some, which was good. I’ve got a lot of positives, and that’s what we’re going to dwell on now. We’re going to try to take the stuff we don’t do very well and keep getting better.”
Southwest DeKalb (Ga.) 57, Greeneville 39
Southwest DeKalb coach Eugene Brown Jr. had to be elated when watching his squad embrace patience during Saturday’s opening elimination-round contest.
Getting the ball consistently to senior guard Eugene Brown III, senior forward Mohamad Diallo, and junior wing Kusamae Draper – all standing 6-foot-6 or taller – certainly helps.
Altogether, 10 different Panthers found their way onto the scoresheet, as the Georgia crew used a backbreaking 23-8 surge midway through the contest in overwhelming the Greene Devils.
“A lot of people don’t recognize that kind of stuff,” said Brown Jr. about the patience factor. “We talked to them about that, especially slowing down and making good decisions. There’s no shot clock yet, so we have to use that to our advantage. We’re not pressed for time. We want to get into our sets and do what we need to do. We want to try and get the ball to our post guys, because we’ve got a lot of size.”
Diallo supplied a team-high 10 points for Southwest DeKalb (5-6), which moves into Monday’s 9 a.m. elimination-round game against Sevier County.
“We picked it up today,” said Diallo, who currently has an offer from James Madison. “We knew it was win or go home, so we just gave it all we had out there.”
Reid Satterfield (17 points) and Jakobi Gillespie (11 points) paced Greeneville, which shot just 12-of-44 from the field and committed 20 turnovers.
