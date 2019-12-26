BRISTOL, Tenn. - No Keon Johnson, no problem for The Feet.
With Johnson, a University of Tennessee commit, playing the role of ball boy prior to the game due to a knee injury, the Webb School of Bell Buckle, Tennessee defeated Elizabethton 65-45 in its Arby’s Classic debut on Thursday night at Viking Hall.
Johnson had arthoscopic surgery last week, with The Feet hoping he will be back for the postseason.
“I think this is certainly disappointing for him and for us, but certainly it is basketball and there are injuries,” Webb School head coach Jeff Mitchell said. “Other guys have to step up and certainly that is what we are trying to do.”
The talented duo of Jordan Jenkins and JJ Platt did just that, with Jenkins collecting 24 points and 12 rebounds and Platt adding 20 points for The Feet, whose quickness led to 19 forced turnovers and 14 steals.
“We really work hard on that. We strive to be physical, we try to make things difficult,” Mitchell said. “It helps to have quickness, which we have and high basketball IQ, which we have.
“Certainly that is something we really work hard to try to do to make things difficult on our opponent.”
They did, with the Cyclones still within 30-21 before The Feet ended the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 16-point halftime lead. A 6-0 run to open the third quarter pushed the margin to 22, and it eventually grew to as high as 26.
“I think with this team it is more quickness. I thought it would be a little bit more batting balls at the rim, that kind of thing,” said Elizabethton head coach Brad Stamps, who has three players out with injuries as well. “They do a good job of staying down on the floor.
“They are not like some athletic teams that just jump around. They stay on the floor, use their speed and take charges. They play a lot more fundamental than you might expect them to play.”
The Webb School is 8-0 on the season, winning the last three with the 6-foot-5 Johnson watching in street clothes from the bench.
“We are obviously way better with Keon on the court. We all just have to step up,” Jenkins said. “He carries like a big load on the team, but being that he is off the team right now we have got to take steps up and we have got to rebound.
“Keon is our height man. He gets a lot of rebounds, he scores a lot for us so we just have to do it as a team, just be ourselves, rebound and box out.”
They did just that, picking up 14 offensive boards, with Jenkins joined in double figures on the board by Khi Harris with 11. Amos Howard added five steals and Platt contributed five assists and four steals for The Feet.
That is the kind of teamwork The Feet will need with Johnson on the bench.
“Everybody is aggressive as a team, but Keon is the big factor for rebounding and hustle so on defense we have to box out more,” Platt said. “That is our main focus on defense in practice, box out. He is athletic, he is our height man on and off the court. We will have to compensate for it.”
Nico Ashley finished with 11 points, including eight in the first quarter alone for Elizabethton. Jake Roberts canned four 3-pointers to lead the Cyclones with 12 points. Ashley also had nine rebounds in the loss.
Up next for Elizabethton is an elimination game on Saturday with Sevier County at 10:30 a.m.
“We are a work in progress, but it should help us against other teams, especially with our conference coming up,” Stamps said. “We went through a tough part of our schedule here so far so we are looking forward to seeing how much these games are going to help us moving forward.”
The Webb School will play 2017 Arby’s Classic champion North Mecklenburg, North Carolina on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Expect The Feet to use those feet to rebound and play defense.
“I think we got a lot of offensive rebounds, but we were at least playing hard,” Jenkins said. “Our coach is big on defense. You aren’t going to play if you don’t play defense.”
