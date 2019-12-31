BRISTOL, Tenn. – For a team that did not seem to have any early direction in Tuesday’s consolation contest, Tennessee High sure found its identity when things ultimately mattered.
The Vikings held Hampton to just four second-half field goals, while rallying from six down late in the third quarter to hold on for a gutsy 58-53 victory inside Viking Hall.
“Early on, we did not get any stops,” said THS coach Roby Witcher, whose squad took the lead for good behind Blake Fauver’s dunk with 1:13 left in the third. “It’s like we didn’t even have a game plan. The two guys we knew who were going to shoot the basketball on the perimeter got open. We had confusion on who we were guarding. But once we locked in, the kids did a good job.”
Hampton’s Jordan Bentley, who led all scorers with 19 points, hit buzzer-beating shots in the first two quarters, respectively, but could not hit the game-tying attempt with eight seconds remaining. That’s because THS guard Reece Proffitt played perfect blanket man-to-man defense against the Bulldog senior forward in the game’s quintessential moment – all without committing an ill-timed foul.
“[Proffitt’s] one of the kids who came off the bench and gave us some real energy, plus he made four big free throws down the stretch, too,” said Witcher, who got 14 from Fauver. “I’m real tickled with him.”
Cole McBrayer tossed in a game-high 15 points for the Vikings (9-6), while teammate McHale Bright chipped in 10. Nolan Wishon also hauled in 14 rebounds for the host squad.
Matt Hughes supplied 11 points for the Bulldogs (8-8), who were nearly perfect (11-of-12) from the charity stripe.
The Webb School (Tenn.) 60, Fayetteville (Ark.) 44
Fayetteville offered the perfect 10-point, third-quarter argument as to why it should take home fifth-place tournament honors.
The Webb School, meanwhile, offered the perfect – and rather lengthy – rebuttal.
The Feet (9-1) stymied the Bulldogs (8-5) into nine turnovers over the final 10 minutes – which translated into an eye-opening 21-3 game-ending surge.
Webb coach Jeff Mitchell said the eyes – literally – had it for his crew.
“We talked about eyeball games,” said Mitchell, whose squad forced plaguing foul trouble upon Fayetteville’s Tamaury Releford that changed the game’s demeanor. “You can tell who wants it in the eyes, and we try to have that. We try to look in our guys’ eyes – and we didn’t have it at first. It took us a while, and we were able to find it – which is a testament to our guys. That’s a barometer of our toughness.”
Alex Garrett played a large role into Releford’s foul woes, as the senior finished with a game-high 17 points for the Feet. Teammate J.J. Platt also had 12 points.
Trey Releford had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs.
