BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Webb School Spartans from Knoxville, Tennessee, came through in the clutch last season en route to the first state basketball title in school history.
That big-game experience paid dividends Friday at the Arby’s Classic.
Behind a 25-point effort from 6-foot-1 guard Luke Burnett, the Spartans earned a 62-61 overtime win against the Maret School Frogs from Washington, D.C.
“Our whole starting five was a big part of our rotation last year, and that helps in games like this,” Webb coach Ricky Norris said.
The Spartans took a 9-3 lead on three 3-pointers and finished strong in the extra session.
With Maret clinging to a 61-60 lead in overtime, Webb gained possession after forcing a turnover with 30 seconds left.
Expecting the defense to close on the sharp-shooting Burnett, Norris designed a clever set to get the ball to 6-4 senior Uriah Powers in the paint.
“We ran that a couple times earlier and Maret did a good job of defending,” Norris said.
But this time 6-1 senior Tariq Daugthon zipped a precise entry pass to Powers, who was able to convert a reverse layup.
“That’s what Uriah is supposed to do,” Norris said. “He’s a senior and he’s played in a lot of big games with a lot of big moments.”
Burnett, Powers and Daughton are the only seniors on the Webb roster and they played key roles in last year’s TSSAA Division II state title run.
Daughton, who excels in transition, contributed 11 points, six rebounds and multiple deflections on defense Friday.
Six-foot-two senior Teo Rice led Maret with 28 points while 6-2 senior Alex Williams added 16. But 6-7 Quincy Allen, who has been ranked as high as 24th in the Class of 2021, managed just four points on 2-of-9 shooting.
“Webb is a very fundamentally sound team that plays well together,” Maret coach Chuck Driesell said. “I thought our guys did outstanding. We put ourselves in a position to win, and we just didn’t close it out.”
Maret went up 17-11 midway through the first quarter and led 56-54 with 44 seconds left in regulation before Burnett converted one of his many athletic drives.
“I’m usually known for the three, and I don’t think my driving game doesn’t get as much attention,” said Burnett, who has committed to play at NCAA Division II Alabama-Huntsville. “I think we can still play a little better as a team.”
The Frogs misfired on a potential game-winning jumper from the top of the key in the final seconds of overtime. Rice still attracted attention with his mix of quickness and guile.
“Webb moved the ball a lot differently than teams we play mainly because we play with a shot clock in D.C.,” Rice said. “But I thought we handled it pretty well. That was super tough break at the end of regulation and in overtime, but there’s no time to dwell on this one.”
Susan Rice, who served as the United States National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017, is the aunt of Teo Rice.
Relying on an offense based on passing and cutting from the high post, Webb shot 50 percent from the field.
The Spartans have recovered from the loss of 6-3 Emory Lanier, who transferred from Webb to powerful Woodward Academy in Georgia. A Davidson commit, Lanier moved to Georgia after his father Rob was named the head coach at Georgia State.
“It’s cool to beat a really good team at the Arby’s,” Norris said. “These guys get it because we competed here two years ago and we love this event.”
