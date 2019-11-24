BRISTOL, Tenn. – Competing in the Arby’s Classic for the first time, the Wise County Central Warriors will have the honor of playing the first game in the latest edition of the prestigious boys basketball tournament.
The squad from Southwest Virginia will face the Tabernacle Baptist Academy Falcons from the Bahamas on Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. in the opener of the 37th annual event at Viking Hall.
“I guess there will be no jitters as far as having to sit and watch the game before,” said Central senior guard Isaiah McAmis. “We’ll be out there right out of the gate.”
The drawing for the 2019 Arby’s Classic was held Sunday at the Arby’s location on Volunteer Parkway and there will be plenty of intriguing matchups in the five-day, 18-team, 30-game tournament.
Central’s clash with Tabernacle on the first day will be followed by Hampton vs. Concord First Assembly Academy of North Carolina (2:30 p.m.), Dobyns-Bennett vs. Southwest DeKalb from Georgia (4 p.m.), Mentor, Ohio vs. Greeneville (5:30 p.m.), Sevier County vs. North Mecklenburg from North Carolina (7 p.m.) and The Webb School from Bell Buckle, Tennessee vs. Elizabethton (8:30 p.m.).
The second day begins at 2:30 p.m. with a matchup between the loser of the Central-Tabernacle and Hampton-Concord games. The Central-Tabernacle winner will play Fayetteville, Arkansas at 4 p.m., followed by Mountain Brook, Alabama vs. Tennessee High (5:30 p.m.), Webb School from Knoxville vs. Maret of Washington, D.C. (7 p.m.) and Bartlett, Tennessee vs. the Hampton-Concord winner (8:30 p.m.). Dec. 28, 30 and 31 are the other dates of the tournament.
There are seven first-time participants in this year’s Arby’s Classic.
“The field is very stacked,” said tournament director Richard Ensor. “There are a lot of teams that could win it, but if I had to pick one it’d probably be North Mecklenburg. They have everybody back from last year. … I don’t have to worry about contacting teams to play in the tournament now. They contact me. People like to watch other teams play and can get tired of seeing the same teams all the time. I try to get as many diverse teams from different areas as I can get. The guy from Southwest DeKalb said, ‘I’ve been trying to get in this thing for five years.’ “
Tennessee High hasn’t won its Arby’s Classic opener since 2009 and the Vikings will be underdogs in their first tourney game of 2019. Mountain Brook has won the last three AHSAA Class 7A state titles and head coach Bucky McMillian was selected as the 2018 National High School Coaches Association coach of the year.
Xavier University commit Colby Jones, a guard, is the headliner for the Spartans.
“We’re looking forward to that and it will be a good challenge for us,” Tennessee High coach Roby Witcher said. “We’ve got a senior-laden team and some of these kids have played in the Arby’s Classic two times already, so we’re excited.”
Elizabethton is in the Arby’s Classic for the first time since 2005 and the Cyclones will compete against a Webb squad that has the most unique nickname – they are known as the Feet – and one of the top talents in University of Tennessee commit Keon Johnson.
“You know the odds are stacked against you,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt. “But my kids are going to bring their best and that’s all you can ask for – that they compete their hardest and we have a group of kids that will do that.”
Maret is led by Quincy Allen, one of the top juniors in the nation. The Frogs are coached by Chuck Driesell, the son of Hall of Fame coach Lefty Driesell.
North Mecklenburg won the 2017 Arby’s Classic as Tristan Maxwell claimed tourney MVP honors as a sophomore. Maxwell is now a senior and recently signed with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Southwest DeKalb shooting guard Eugene Brown III is an Ohio State University signee.
As for Wise County Central, a team with seven seniors is looking forward to taking the court at Viking Hall the day after Christmas.
“We’re pretty excited,” said McAmis, the son of Warriors head coach T.J. McAmis. “We’re really thankful to play on this platform and get this opportunity.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.