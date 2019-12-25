BRISTOL, Tenn. - It’s basketball time in Bristol.
For the 37th consecutive year, the Arby’s Classic will take center stage beginning today and continuing through Dec. 31 at Viking Hall.
Richard Ensor, who spent 30 years as a teacher and assistant basketball coach at Tennessee High, is in his 14th season as director of the Arby’s Classic.
“I don’t get to watch very many games. I am just checking on the hotels and the meals and just doing different things. It is kind of a hectic time,” said Ensor, who is the girls golf coach at Tennessee High, having led the Vikings to a third-place state tournament finish in the fall. “There is a team that is going to come in Christmas evening and I have got to go open up the gym and let them practice. It is just a busy time, but I enjoy it.”
Basketball fans have been enjoying the Arby’s Classic since the Mike Porter-led Pulaski County Cougars won the very first title by defeating Irmo, South Carolina in 1983.
It has only continued to grow in popularity since then, and judging by the large crowds that will converge on Viking Hall, it certainly isn’t slowing down.
“It is just because of the great players that we have in and the good teams that we have in,” Ensor said. “That is probably the biggest draw that we have.”
Viking Hall can hold up to 6,000 spectators, and is usually at least approaching capacity.
“It just depends on who is playing. We always have a really good crowd,” Ensor said. “We will have at least 4,000 every night. People around here just love basketball, they just want to come and watch good teams play. The fans [are] what makes our tournament run because they really enjoy it.”
This year’s field is as loaded as ever, with eight regional teams – Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Hampton, Sevier County, Tennessee High, Webb School of Knoxville and Wise County Central - joined by 10 visiting clubs from Tennessee, North Carolina, Arkansas, Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Washington D.C. and the Grand Bahamas.
“It is a really strong field for out-of-town teams,” Ensor said. “I think we are going to have two teams coming in that are undefeated, the Webb School out of Bell Buckle [Tennessee] and North Mecklenburg [North Carolina].”
There was some bad news last week when Bell Buckle’s Keon Johnson injured his knee and won’t be able to play in the Arby’s Classic. He was expected to be a big draw, having committed to play at the University of Tennessee. JJ Platt and Jordan Jenkins will take up the slack for the Feet, which might be the most unique nickname of the teams involved.
“[Johnson] is a five-star. People I have talked to say he may be one-and-done down there, he is that good,” said Ensor, who was surprised and disappointed to learn of the injury last week. “I didn’t know that. I don’t know anything about the rest of them, but that is really going to hurt.”
Representing North Mecklenburg is Tristan Maxwell, the son of former NBA star Vernon Maxwell, who led the Vikings to the 2017 Arby’s Classic championship and earned MVP honors as a sophomore.
Johnson and Maxwell, who will play next at Georgia Tech, are just a few of several players among the 18 schools expected to play at the highest level of the college game in the future.
Others who have committed include Mountain Brook, Alabama product Colby Jones (Xavier), Southwest Dekalb, Georgia senior Eugene Brown III (Ohio State) and Garrett Hein (Furman) from Concord First Assembly Academy in Concord, North Carolina.
Quincy Allen, who plays for Chuck Driesell - the son of legendary college basketball coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell - at Maret School in Washington, D.C., is ranked among the top 25 players in the Class of 2021.
“This past year we had 21 kids that signed D-I that played in our tournament,” Ensor said. “That is pretty good, and we had six teams that ended up winning state championships after they left here last year. That is pretty impressive in itself.”
Ensor is responsible for putting together the field for the Arby’s Classic each year. It is a tall task, but he gets plenty of help from those looking to play in Bristol.
“It is getting so people are contacting me. I have already had probably 15 teams that have contacted me wanting to be in 2020,” Ensor said. “I get all the information I can on these teams, who is coming back, what kind of schedule they played and I go from there trying to get the best teams that fit our tournament...
“It is pretty wide open. It just depends on who is playing well during that time.”
He also puts together the schedule. He places the out-of-town teams in the bracket and then a blind draw is held in November to see who the regional teams will play in the opening round.
Both Tennessee High and Webb School (Knoxville) - not to be confused with The Webb School in Bell Buckle - will wait until day two to play, as will Fayetteville, Arkansas, Maret School in Washington D.C. and Bartlett, Tennessee.
“Local teams want to play somebody different,” said Ensor, who tries to create a bracket that is as even as possible. “For the local teams it is just the luck of the draw who they draw. It is always competitive.”
Tickets for each session of the five-day, 30-game Arby’s Classic are $10. Weekly passes can be purchased for $50 through the Tennessee High School Athletic Department or at Arby’s on the Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee and Lee Highway in Bristol, Virginia. There will be two sessions on Monday, Dec. 29, with the Dick’s Sporting Goods Slam Dunk Contest preceding the semifinals.
The Fun Factory 3-Point Contest will be held prior to the third-place game on New Year’s Eve. An all-tournament team and MVP will also be selected.
“The first day you can see six games for $10. The second day you can see five for $10,” Ensor said. “The only time we have a split session is between the morning session on the 30th. We empty the gym and everybody comes back in for the slam dunk [contest) and the semifinals.
“You can get a weekly pass at any of the Arby’s or at Tennessee High for $50. That is a pretty good deal. That is about a $1-and-something a game.”
Arby’s has been part of the event for the entire 37-year history of the event, and their sponsorship is certainly appreciated.
“They go out and they get co-sponsors for the tournament. They give us all the roast beefs we can eat for the hospitality room,” Ensor said. “They have been doing everything they can to make this tournament successful.”
The Arby’s Classic also helps teams making the long trip to Bristol with expenses.
“We pay for their hotels and we pay for lunch and dinner, plus we give them $2,000 to help with their expenses,” Ensor said. “It is pretty expensive. It probably costs over $100,000 just to run the tournament.”
Don’t fret. The tournament makes up for it with solid days at the box office.
“We have been doing well the last few years,” Ensor said. “All the money goes to Tennessee High athletics.”
The holidays are a busy time for everyone, but Ensor knows that won’t keep basketball fans away from Viking Hall in the days ahead.
“It is just after Christmas, a lot of people are just winding down from Christmas and they just want to come out and watch some good basketball,” Ensor said.
What draws them in? It’s pretty simple.
“The caliber of teams and the type of players that we get,” he said.
