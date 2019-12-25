Team Capsules

Bartlett Panthers

Bartlett, Tennessee

Enrollment: 2800

2018-19: 31-3, Region 7-AAA champions, sub-state appearance.

Head coach: Dion Real (304-137)

Players to watch: Jaylin Lucas (6’3, sr., 5.4 ppg), Rodney Mason (6’6, sr., 4.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg), Will Farris (6’0, jr.).

Note: Bartlett, which won five regular season and tournament titles last season, is the largest school in the field with 2,800 students.

Concord First Assembly Academy Eagles

Concord, North Carolina

Enrollment: 700

2018-19: 27-6, NCISAA State semifinals

Head coach: Frank Cantadore (185-62)

Players of watch: Garrett Hien (6’9, sr., 13 ppg, 9 rpg), Cheick Traore (6’8, sr., 9 ppg, 10 rpg), Trae Benham (6’3, jr., 16 ppg, 4 rpg).

Note: Hien (Furman) and Traore (Youngstown State) are Division 1 commits. Three players, 6’8 or taller, could make the Eagles a contender for the Arby’s title.

Dobyns-Bennett Indians

Kingsport, Tennessee

Enrollment: 2208

2018-19: 30-5, Class AAA Sweet 16 last season.

Head coach: Chris Poore (197-73)

Players to watch: Abiah Releford (6’1, sr), Zane Whitson (6’2, jr.).

Note: Dobyns-Bennett, which finished sixth in the Arby’s Classic last season, is looking to replace plenty of talent lost from last year’s 30-win team.

Elizabethton Cyclones

Elizabethton, Tennessee

Enrollment: 850

2018-19: 23-7, District 1-AA champions

Head coach: Lucas Honeycutt (149-78)

Players to watch: Nico Ashley (6’4, sr., 11.4 ppg, 5.4 reb), Parker Hughes (6’3, jr., 7.7 ppg), Bryson Rollins (6’0, soph., 5.7 ppg, 2.4 ast).

Note: Elizabethton should be at full strength after a long football season that ended with the Cyclones’ first state championship since 1938.

Fayetteville Bulldogs

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Enrollment: 2700

2018-19: 21-6, 7A state semifinals

Head coach: Brad Stamps (161-111)

Players to watch: Tamaury Releford (6’67, jr., 16.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), Isaiah Releford (6’2, soph, 15.0 ppg, 4 ast), Connor Barnett (5’11, sr.), Corey Williams (6’1, jr.).

Note: Both Releford’s were all-state players last season. Fayetteville finished fourth in its last appearance in Bristol in 2009.

Greeneville Greene Devils

Greeneville, Tennessee

Enrollment: 920

2018-19: 22-11, Region 1-AA Sweet Sixteen

Head coach: Brad Woolsley (176-109)

Players to watch: Reid Satterfield (6’3, soph., 10.4 ppg, 3 rpg), Connor DeBusk (5’8, jr., 6.4 ppg), Austin Lovern (6’4, sr., 4.7 ppg), Jakobi Gillespie (5’11, soph).

Note: Satterfield and DeBusk were all-region performers last season for the Greene Devils, who were District 1-AA and Region 1-AA champions.

Hampton Bulldogs

Hampton, Tennessee

Enrollment: 416

2018-19: 21-13

Head coach: Ned Smith (361-198)

Players to watch: Jordan Bentley (6’5, sr., 14 ppg), Matt Hughes (5’11, sr., 6 ppg, 5 rpg), Rocky Croy (6’0, sr., 7 ppg).

Note: Hampton is the second smallest school in the tournament this season.

Maret School Frogs

Washington, D.C.

Enrollment: 650

2018-19: 20-11

Head coach: Chuck Driesell (84-38)

Players to watch: Quincy Allen (6’7, jr.), Teo Rice (6’2, sr.), Alex Williams (6’2, sr.), Ridge Parks (5’10, soph.)

Note: Driesell is the son of former Maryland head coach Charles “Lefty” Driesell. Allen is currently the 24th ranked player in the 2021 class according to at least one recruiting service.

Mentor Cardinals

Mentor, Ohio

Enrollment: 2400

2018-19: 23-3, Greater Cleveland Conference champions

Head coach: Bob Krizancic (634-267)

Players to watch: Luke Floriea (6’0, sr., 19.2 ppg, 8.0 ast), Luke Chicone (5’10, jr., 14.4 ppg, 7 ast), Chad Rogers (6’5, sr., 15.9 ppg, 8 rpg), Caleb Piks (6’5, sr., 7 ppg).

Note: Mentor has made five previous appearances in the Arby’s Classic, finishing second in 2011 and 2012.

Mountain Brook Spartans

Mountain Brook, Alabama

Enrollment: 1051

2018-19: 32-3, 7A state champions, ranked 5th in nation

Head coach: Bucky McMillan (301-70)

Players to watch: Colby Jones (6’5, sr., 14 .0 ppg, 5 ast), Paulie Stramaglia (6’0, sr., 7.0 ppg, 4 rpg), Holt Banshinsky (6’5, sr., 8.0 3 rpg).

Note: Jones is the top-rated prospect in Alabama and has committed to Xavier. McMillan has won five state championships. Mountain Brook was the only team to beat Geico National Champion IMG Academy last season.

North Mecklenburg Vikings

Huntersville, North Carolina

Enrollment: 2100

2018-19: 23-5, Class 4A Sectional finalists

Head coach: Duane Lewis

Players to watch: Tristan Maxwell (6’3, sr., 22.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Chris Ford (6’5, jr., 16 ppg, 9 rpg), Trayden Williams (6’0, sr., 10 ppg, 6 ast), Shamann Artis (6’3, sr., 10 ppg, 4 rpg).

Note: North Mecklenburg won the 2017 Arby’s Classic and Maxwell was the MVP. The son of former NBA star Vernon Maxwell has committed to Georgia Tech. Williams has committed to Robert Morris. Ford has offers from several schools, including Georgia Tech and Davidson.

Sevier County Smoky Bears

Sevierville, Tennessee

Enrollment: 1120

2018-19: 25-6, 1-AAA district, regional champs, Elite 8 in state

Head coach: Ken Wright (558-309)

Players to watch: Wes Maples (6’5, sr.), Jonathan Zhao-Olmos (6’2, jr.), Marvin Castro (5’8, sr.), Camden McElhaney (6’5, sr.).

Note: Wright was the winning coach of the Arby’s Classic when Westside, Georgia claimed the title in 1994.

Southwest DeKalb Panthers

Decatur, Georgia

Enrollment: 1300

2018-19: 24-7, 5-AAAAA state semifinals

Head coach: Eugene Brown Jr. (323-208)

Players to watch: Eugene Brown III (6’6, sr., 14 ppg, 8 rpg), Mohamad Diallo (6’10, sr., 12 ppg, 7 rpg), Jacorry Gist (6’2, sr., 10 ppg, 4 rpg), Kusamae Draper (6’7, jr., 8 ppg, 4 rpg).

Note: A preseason all-state selection, Brown III has committed to Ohio State. Eight assistant coaches are listed on the DeKalb roster.

Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy Falcons

Freeport, Grand Bahamas

Enrollment: 451

2018-19: n/a

Head coach: Kevin Clarke

Players to watch: Denardo Adderley (6’4, jr., 11.5 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Raymond Clarke Jr. (6’0, jr., 6.8 ppg), Isaiah Braynen (6’1, soph., 12.9 ppg).

Note: Tabernacle Baptist is making its 21st straight Arby’s Classic appearance. The Falcons placed fifth in its first visit to Bristol in 1999. They haven’t finished in the top six since then.

Tennessee High Vikings

Bristol, Tennessee

Enrollment: 1090

2018-19: 23-10, Region 1-AAA quarterfinals

Head coach: Roby Witcher (277-172)

Players to watch: Nolan Wishon (6’7, sr., 9.7 ppg, 9.7 rpg), Cole McBrayer (5’10, sr., 8.8 ppg, 3.o rpg), Blake Fauver (6’7, sr., 3 ppg, 3 rpg), McHale Bright (6’3, sr., 7.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg).

Note: Tennessee High hasn’t finished in the top six since placing sixth in 2010. The Vikings’ best finish was second in 1985.

The Webb School The Feet

Bell Buckle, Tennessee

Enrollment: 212

2018-19: 27-7, Division II-A final four

Head coach: Jeff Mitchell (15th season at The Webb School)

Players to watch: Keon Johnson (6’5, sr., 25 ppg, 8.6 rpg), JJ Platt (6’0, sr., 17 ppg, 5.2 rpg), Jordan Jenkins (6’2, jr., 10.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Notes: Johnson, a 5-star recruit who has committed to Tennessee, won’t play in the Arby’s Classic due to a knee injury. The Webb School, which is celebrating its 150th year of existence, is the oldest, continuously operating boarding school in the south.

Webb School Spartans

Knoxville, Tennessee

Enrollment: 450

2018-19: 30-6, Division II-A state champions

Head coach: Ricky Norris (426-185)

Players to watch: Luke Burnett (6’1, sr., 13.3 ppg), Tariq Daughton (6’1, sr., 10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg), Uriah Powers (6’4, sr., 12.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg).

Note: The Webb School of Knoxville, which once played in the same private conference as The Webb School (in Bell Buckle), won its first state championship last season.

Wise County Central Warriors

Norton, Virginia

Enrollment: 621

2018-19: 16-11, Region 2D semifinals

Head coach: T.J. McAmis (212 career wins)

Players to watch: Isaiah McAmis (6’0, sr., 22.4 ppg, 4 ast in 2017-18), Elijah Hayes (6’5, sr., 14.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg).

Note: Isaiah McAmis missed all last season with a knee injury. The coach’s son is receiving recruiting interest from King, UVa-Wise and Bridgewater. Hayes will have college choices as well. The Warriors play the first game in the 37th Arby’s Classic against Tabernacle from the Grand Bahamas.