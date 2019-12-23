Keon Johnson was expected to draw plenty of attention during the 37th annual Arby’s Classic.
He might be in Bristol, but the talented senior will have to watch from the bench.
The 6-foot-5 senior from The Webb School in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, has injured his knee and won’t be able to play.
All Johnson did last season was averaged 25 points and 8.6 rebounds and has committed to continue his career at the University of Tennessee.
With his talent, he might not be there very long.
“ He has a knee injury,” The Webb School head coach Jeff Mitchell said. “Obviously we are biased, but we think he is maybe the best in the country. He is an elite athlete, but also elite IQ and competiveness.”
Mitchell is holding out hope that Johnson can return for the postseason. The Feet have advanced to the TSSAA Division II-A state semifinals three times since 2010, including the last two seasons, but haven’t been able to get to the final game.
“ Obviously that is what we hope, but we just want him to get well,” said Mitchell, who isn’t sure the origin of the school’s unique nickname.
The Webb School has shown they can win without Johnson.
“ We have played two games immediately after we found out about the extent of injury,” said Mitchell, in his 15th season at The Webb School. “You never play perfect, but I have got to credit our kids for their toughness.
“ I thought they played, the first night really, really tough and beat a really solid team. That is what we try to do is defend and be physical and be tough.”
The Feet get production from 6-foot senior JJ Platt, who tallied 17 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season, along with the 6-2 Jenkins, who contributed 10.3 points and 5.9 boards a contest.
“ Those are two more guards who are really experienced,” Mitchell said. “JJ is a really, really good player, a good athlete, leader. He brings explosive quickness and a lot of experience. Jordan is a little bit bigger, but he is also a guard and he is a really, really good shooter for us and defender.”
Mitchell also expects to get contributions from Amos Howard (6-2, sr.) and Alex Garrett (6’3, sr.)
“ [Those] two guys are kind of just stabilizers for us with a real high IQ, know their roles, good passers,” he said. “They just give you a little bit of everything.”
Mitchell wasn’t all that familiar with the Arby’s Classic until an invitation was received, with Johnson expected to be a big draw.
“ I want to thank them for hosting us and allowing us to play in it and we will try to do our best to play as hard as we can,” Mitchell said. “The kids will have fun and get to play right around the holidays. Hopefully we have a good showing in a sense that we play really hard and people kind of get to see what we are about.”
Up first for the Feet is Elizabethton in the sixth and final game on Thursday. Mitchell has been working to find all the information he can about the teams that await in Bristol.
“ We will know a little bit based on scouting,,” said Mitchell, whose school is the smallest in the 18-team field with 200 students. “We don’t play these teams, which is fun for us. It is out of your district and your local area teams that you may have seen.
“ You can maybe play a different style, maybe coaching a little bit different, officiating in different parts of the state is different. It is always fun to see how you stack up against different parts of the state.”
***
The Webb School, which is located a four-plus hour drive away between Chattanooga and Nashville, has an interesting history.
It was founded in 1870 by Sawney Webb in Culleoka, Tennessee before it was moved to Bell Buckle 10 years later. It is the oldest, continuously operating boarding school in the South.
“ We are celebrating our 150th year of school this year,” Mitchell said.
Webb also founded the Webb School of Knoxville – who are also in this year’s Arby’s Classic field – and another Webb-created school is located in California.
The two Tennessee-based Webb schools have played often in the past, providing what has to be quite a challenge for referees, announcers and sports reporters when Webb meets Webb.
“ We played them last year,” Mitchell said. “They used to be in our region so we used to play them every year, maybe as far back as five years ago. Then they invited us to some sort of play day last year that we went so we run into them once a while.”
***
There is an outside shot the clubs could meet in Bristol. No matter who the Feet play, Mitchell is excited for the opportunity.
“ You get to see really, really good teams. You can have fun. You get to get away. You always see something different when you get on the road with the kids,” Mitchell said. “There is some bonding that goes on on a bus and in the hotel and the different activities, meals and what not.
“ You get a tournament before you get to play in the big tournament at the end. You get a lot out of it.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.