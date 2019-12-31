BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s awfully tough to direct a basketball successfully through that metal 18-inch diameter, especially when one can’t even see the rim on a consistent basis.
Such was the calamity involving Wise County Central, as taller Southwest DeKalb (Ga.) contested almost every shot – even from close range – to deny the Warriors a fourth Arby’s Classic victory behind a 56-49 decision Tuesday inside Viking Hall.
“Those guys are very good,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis, whose squad led for only 99 seconds, all during the first half. “They’re athletic, and that’s what we’re here for. I hope that this pays off when it comes conference time on Friday. They had a hand up on every shot.”
By limiting the Warriors to just 33 percent shooting, the Panthers (7-6) secured sixth-place honors at this year’s tourney despite last Thursday’s disappointing 48-45 opening loss against Dobyns-Bennett.
“During that first game, I don’t really know what happened,” said Panther forward Eugene Brown III, who has signed to play at Ohio State University. “We came out not focused and not prepared. We underbid our competition, and it came back to bite us. We just wanted to finish the tournament with three wins.”
Unlike many other successful Arby’s top six teams, Southwest DeKalb – who got a team-high 14 from Brown III and 12 more from teammate Kusamae Draper – did it with defense. The Panthers, who held opponents under 50 points on four separate occasions prior to visiting Bristol, doubled their total over a six-day stretch.
“We are a defensive-minded team,” said Southwest DeKalb coach Eugene Brown, Jr., whose squad now embarks on a 10-hour drive to New Orleans for the Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic that kicks off Thursday. “We kind of pride ourselves on that.”
Meanwhile, a win by the Warriors (8-3) would have put a local squad in the top six for the third straight season. Though hampered by 20 turnovers, Central – which got a game-high 27 points from Isaiah McAmis – rattled off seven of nine points late in the fourth to trail 50-47 with 1:01 left.
However, Central went 0-for-3 on its next three possessions, with Southwest DeKalb’s Jaccory Gist pulling down a crucial offensive rebound with 35 ticks remaining.
“There was a spell at the end of the third and into the fourth where they had the momentum,” McAmis said. “It got physical, and our kids responded. I told them [in the locker room] that I appreciated that. That doesn’t come with every team.”
