BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High junior Jaden Keller received some surprising news Monday morning.
Thanks to THS head basketball coach Roby Witcher, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound Keller was entered in Monday night’s Arby’s Classic slam dunk contest.
“I didn’t plan on doing this, but I found out around 10 that Coach Witcher had put my name down,” Keller said.
Keller began the 16-player competition with an alley-oop where he soared over a THS trainer. He then cleared 6-7 teammate Nolan Wishon in the second round before concocting his grand finale.
With fans and athletes cheering him on, Keller brought out of a pair of 5-10 THS guards in Reece Proffitt and Kenyae Carter. Starting his charge from half-court, Keller began to ascend from just above the free throw line and slammed ball down with one hand.
“I tried some dunks in practice this morning, and that’s where I came up with the idea of jumping over people,” Keller said.
That effort was enough to top the other two finalists in 6-4 Denardo Adderley from Tabernacle Baptist and 6-2 Casey Reeves from Southwest DeKalb.
So had Keller ever attempted that particular high-wire act?
“Not at all,” Keller said. “The only time I’ve ever tried anything like that was when I tried to dunk over one person in practice this morning.”
Sports fans around Northeast Tennessee mainly know Keller as a running back and receiver in football. Keller said he has already received offers from Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Duke, Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky.
“Basketball helps me keep in shape because the conditioning is so different,” Keller said. “I enjoy the game, and stuff like this contest really helps.”
Keller supplies rebounding, interior defense and, yes, dunks as a reserve power forward for the Vikings. He actually threw down a two-handed jam in Tennessee High’s opening game of the Arby’s Classic.
“I told Jaden that he needed to do this contest,” Witcher said. “Some guys get a little intimidated with all these high-flyers but I think Keller jumps as well as anybody. He’s a great athlete and person.”
Wise County Central senior Lance Collie was among the five finalists. Six-foot-five Wise Central senior Elijah Hayes drew one of the loudest reactions after he caught a pass thrown from the stands by a teammate and completed the dunk.
Witcher has seen Keller pull off acrobatic dunks before in practice and games, so was he not shocked with the final results
“Jaden has a vertical jump around the mid to high 30s in vertical inches,” Witcher said.
There was other notable chapter to Keller’s memorable night. His brother, Eric, competed in the same event for THS in 2006 but did not advance to the finals.
“I never expected all this, but winning it ranks up pretty high for me,” Keller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.