BRISTOL, Tenn. – Basketball fans from Xavier University have to be delighted by the events this past week in Northeast Tennessee.
Their prized recruit, 6-foot-5 guard Colby Jones, has emerged as a strong MVP candidate in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
Jones, the top-rated prospect in Alabama, supplied 29 points, nine rebounds and three assists late Monday night as the Mountain Brook Spartans posted an 80-57 win over the North Carolina-based Concord First Assembly Eagles.
“We came out with the kill mentality, and our execution was pretty good,” Jones said.
With a cohesive and balanced offense along with sound defense, MB built an 18-8 advantage with three minutes and 30 seconds left in the opening quarter. That margin expanded to 29-16 when Jones threw down a two-handed slam.
So what is the strong point for Jones?
“I think it’s driving and making the right read, whether it’s finishing at the basket or finding a teammate,” Jones said. “I’m working on my outside shot to get ready for college.”
Mountain Brook took a 46-26 advantage into halftime as the Spartans connected on 16 of 33 field goal attempts. North Mecklenburg, which will face MB in tonight’s finals, headed back to the motel for some rest at that point.
Scoring from all angles, Jones had 21 points over the first two quarters while missing just two shots.
“This is our first time in the tournament so we wanted to a make statement,” Jones said. “We just had to play up to our expectations. I think we did that.”
Six-foot-five senior forward Carter Sobera finished with 20 points for MB, while 6-5 guard Holt Bashinsky added 19.
“I love this team,” MB head coach Bucky McMillan said. “These guys are going to give you max effort every night and they lock in to what they’re supposed to be doing.”
Jones has been ranked as the 105th top prospect in the nation, a projection not lost on McMillan.
“That shows you how bogus ratings are. If someone can find me 104 better players, I will give them a million dollars,” McMillan said.
A slam dunk from 6-9 senior Garrett Hien served as the second half highlight for Concord. Six-foot-three junior Trae Benham led the Eagles with 18 points, while 5-11 senior Isaac Booth supplied 13 points and Hien added nine rebounds.
Mountain Brook defeated Geico Nationals champion IMG Academy last season en route to a 32-3 record and No. 5 national ranking. Four starters graduated off that team, including current players at LSU and Auburn.
The Spartans also lost their starting point guard to a season-ending knee injury earlier this season.
“These guys just play together well and support each other,” McMillan said.
