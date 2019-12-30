BRISTOL, Tenn. – The goal is to win championships. North Mecklenberg will be going for another one tonight.
“We want to win conference, conference tournament, Christmas, Thanksgiving, anything, because that makes you feel good about yourself,” North Mecklenberg head coach Duane Lewis said. “You want your kids to come back to the school and be able to see a legacy, ‘Hey, I was on that team right there.’”
Tristan Maxwell scored 15 of his 29 points from 3-point range, Trayden Williams added 21 points and six assists and Chris Ford tallied 13 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Vikings to the Arby’s Classic championship game with a hard-fought 84-77 victory over Mentor, Ohio on Monday night at Viking Hall.
“We are going to come out and do the best of our abilities,” said Williams, whose Vikings will meet Mountain Brook, Alabama in the championship game tonight at 6:30.
It will be North Mecklenberg’s third trip to the finals in four appearances in Bristol, winning the crown in 2017 and ‘14.
“We won a Thanksgiving tournament, but you want to win a Christmas tournament, conference tournament,” Lewis said. “Then we want to be greedy. You want to win as many as you can get. It is not always that state championship. If you win that, that is icing on the cake.”
It wasn’t easy. Mentor, which finished second in the Arby’s Classic in 2011 and ‘12 and third in ‘10, led 25-22 after one quarter and were tied 34-34 with 3:00 left in the first half.
The first 13 minutes of the game featured 11 lead changes and four ties before Maxwell canned a trio of 3s during a 12-2 run to put the Vikings up 46-36 lead at the break.
Maxwell, who has committed to Georgia Tech, scored 20 of his points in the first half, and Williams tallied 15 after the break. Ford was a monster on the glass and was 6-for-8 from the field.
“With these two guys, we are just trying our best to get [Ford] the ball and him [Maxwell) the ball when he is on fire,” said Williams, the shifty point guard, who will play next at Robert Morris. “That is what happens when [Maxwell] gets going, it just opens up lanes for me. Then when I get going it just opens up lanes for him so then it just all flows together.”
Four Cardinals reached double figures for Mentor, led by Luke Chicone, who had 22 points and five assists. Chad Rogers added 22 points and seven rebounds, Luke Floriea added 12 points and Caleb Piks tallied 10 points and 10 boards.
“They have got quite a few Division I players on their team. They are athletic, they have got size and they run the floor,” Chicone said. “On top of that they are really skilled. They are a really good team, but we had some plays down the stretch that if we had made we would have been right there.”
Mentor (3-2) fell behind 59-47 with 2:44 left in the third quarter, but worked its way back, forcing turnovers and trimming the margin to 61-60 and 63-62. Williams and Shamann Artis answered with consecutive 3-pointers to pull back ahead 74-63 with 2:32 to play.
“They were playing extremely hard. They are a real well-coached team, I can tell. They are real disciplined, contain on defense,” said Maxwell, a Georgia Tech signee and son of former NBA star Vernon Maxwell. “They are really good, make good cuts, they are good on their fundamentals. They are a real good team, one of the best teams we have played so far.”
Mentor came right back again, getting within 79-75 on a Piks’ 3 with 22 seconds on the clock. On the Cardinals next possession after a pair missed free throws, Rogers appeared to get pushed on a drive to the basket, but the call never came.
Krizanic objected and picked up a technical foul. The Vikings scored the final five points at the free throw line to secure the win. “Out of all the fouls, you heard the slap. That was such a huge play,” said Mentor head coach Bob Krizanic, whose Cardinals will meet Concord First Assembly of North Carolina in the consolation game today at 5 p.m. “I told my players after the game, that didn’t blow or lose the game…
“We missed a lot of layups, we missed a lot of great looks, but I did think that was an obvious call.”
North Mecklenberg will meet Mountain Brook in a matchup of nationally ranked teams with plenty of future college prospects on the floor.
“I think it is just coming out with the right mindset,” said Ford, a junior, who has received an offer from Davidson. “This is about playing together, buying into the system. I think we will have a pretty good chance.”
