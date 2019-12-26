BRISTOL, Tenn. – Composure is tough to find during the fast-paced Arby’s Classic. Moreover, when one individual finds that highly sought-after characteristic, the drama – and the game – could very well be over.
Dobyns-Bennett guard Abiah Releford, meanwhile, never lost his grasp on the aforementioned trait Thursday.
The Tribe senior connected for a game-high 16 points – which featured four pressure-packed free throws, a key steal, and a well-timed rebound – to help the Kingsport crew secure the tourney’s biggest opening-round surprise behind a 48-45 win over Southwest DeKalb (Georgia) inside Viking Hall.
“We knew they were an aggressive team,” said Releford. “They were athletic, plus they were bigger and taller than us. We knew we had to go out there and slow the game down, and also take care of the ball.”
The Panthers (4-6) struggled to find a rhythm for much of the contest, as smaller, yet aggressive D-B (7-4) cut its way toward the basket to force menacing foul trouble and a slower tempo. Southwest DeKalb’s full-court press finally paid dividends for the first part of the fourth, as an 8-0 run whittled the Indian lead down to 43-42 with 5:19 remaining.
However, Southwest DeKalb could not capitalize on a subsequent missed layup and breakaway dunk just a short time later, which resulted in frustration and an inopportune technical foul with 3:39 showing. Releford, calm and collected, buried both foul shots.
“That’s a sign of a veteran team,” said D-B coach Chris Poore, whose squad advances to take on Mentor (Ohio) during Saturday’s 5 p.m. quarterfinal matchup. “That’s not typical of a young, inexperienced team. Most of the time, you’re the ones that are making the mistakes and making the turnovers.”
Releford’s steal with 43 ticks left led to two more foul shots, before a tip-in from Southwest DeKalb’s Michael Wright (13 points) cut D-B’s lead down to 46-45. Releford then hit two more free throws before Kusamae Wright’s 3-point attempt for overtime rattled off the front rim with three seconds remaining.
“This is a huge win,” said Poore, who also got 11 points from Malachi Hale. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. It’s not easy to get shots. It’s not easy to get rebounds on them and second-chance buckets. But I thought our guys found a way to remain alive, and found a way to compete. We made enough shots to win the game, and that was a sign of growth.”
The Panthers will take on Greeneville in Saturday’s 9 a.m. elimination-round contest.
“That’s been the story of our season,” said Southwest DeKalb coach Eugene Brown Jr. “We’ve lost six games now – all in the last two or three minutes of the game. It’s just a problem we haven’t been able to solve.”
