BRISTOL, Tenn. – North Mecklenburg senior guard Tristan Maxwell is one of the headliners for the 2019 Arby’s Classic, but Thursday’s first act did not go smooth for the Georgia Tech signee.
After two quarters, the 6-foot-3 Maxwell had just three points and was saddled with three fouls.
“I got real mad,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell exorcised his anger in the opening minutes of the second half as the Huntersville, North Carolina-based Vikings pulled away for a 70-50 win over the Sevier County Smoky Bears from Sevierville, Tennessee
With precision passes in transition and quick-release jumpers, Maxwell guided his team to a 38-29 advantage before Sevier County called for a timeout with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the third quarter. NM led only 27-22 at halftime while connecting on 11 of 24 field goals.
“There were a lot of fouls and no flow to the game. We were sluggish,” Maxwell said. “When I play harder, it gets the team going.”
While Maxwell (21 points) was operating with his nuanced skill-set, powerful 6-5 junior forward Chris Ford (16 points, nine rebounds) went to work in the paint and clever 6-3 senior guard Trayden Williams (14 points, six assists, four steals) flourished in the faster pace.
Sevier County had success with a variety of zones early and trailed only 24-22 with a minute left in the first half. Six-foot-five senior Wes Maples waved through the NM defense for 27 points, but the Smoky Bears were unable to put together a complete effort.
“Our movement was terrible in the first half,” SC coach Ken Wright said. “We started moving the ball and cutting to the basket to start the second half, but we just couldn’t hit the big shot to cut the deficit.”
According to North Mecklenburg coach Duane Lewis, his team has not been able to practice since last Thursday due to rules for Charlotte area schools governing workouts.
“We knew that Sevier County is a very structured and disciplined team, and they sort of lulled us into how they wanted to play early,” Lewis said.
Lewis said the aggression of Williams was vital to the second half surge. Williams has signed to play at Robert Morris after attracting interest from a couple of high majors.
“Trayden makes us go because he’s able to free up his teammates,” Lewis said. “We made an adjustment to stay away from the charge calls, and Ford did a really good job.”
Ford, who has an offer from Davidson among other schools, was sidelined by an ankle injury in the second game of the season and has just returned after missing four games.
“When Chris plays well, we’re a totally different team because he can finish around the basket and do all the little things,” Lewis said.
The Vikings enjoyed a 36-24 edge in rebounding as 6-7 sophomore Jeremy Gregory yanked down seven rebounds and influenced shots.
Sevier County connected on just 5 of 25 three-point field goal attempts. Those misses often led to fast break opportunities orchestrated by Maxwell.
The son of former NBA star Vernon Maxwell, Tristan Maxwell earned MVP honors in the 2017 Arby’s Classic and he has refined his game since then. This past summer Maxwell improved his passing while working as a point guard at the Top 100 camp held at the University of Virginia.
“My coach there played for the Knicks and taught me several things about the game,” said Maxwell, who also played the point during the Under Armour circuit. “I’ve played shooting guard the past three years, but I’ve started handling the ball and passing more. I like to involve my teammates.”
