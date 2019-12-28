BRISTOL, Tenn. – North Mecklenburg Vikings basketball coach Duane Lewis describes Trayden Williams as “new-era” floor leader.
“A lot of people don’t like a scoring point guard, but Trayden is talented in so many areas,” Lewis said.
The 6-foot Williams displayed his range of skills Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the Arby’s Classic as the Huntersville, North Carolina-based Vikings took an 82-66 win over The Webb School The Feet from Bell Buckle, Tennessee.
Williams, who has signed to play at Robert Morris, scored 22 points and orchestrated an offense that shot 61 percent from the field.
“It was just about going out there and competing. That’s it. I’m like the underdog and I love competition,” Williams said.
No person was happier for Williams than his Georgia Tech-bound teammate Tristan Maxwell. The two played together on the AAU circuit last year.
“I’ve seen Trayden do way more than this,” Maxwell said. “Trayden never gets rattled, and he takes the pressure of me and my teammates by getting the ball up the floor and making smart passes.”
Maxwell matched Williams with 22 points and answered every Webb rally with a textbook jumper.
“North Mecklenburg shot it great,” Webb coach Jeff Mitchell said. “Williams was unbelievable along with Maxwell.”
For basketball purists, the point guard matchup between Williams and 5-11 J.J. Platt from Webb was a delight. Both players are fueled by speed, leaping ability and determination
Platt led all scorers with 32 points while never leaving the floor.
“That’s why we’re here – to go against good competition,” Platt said. “I give [Williams] props. He was the player of the game. That dribble pull-up is good and he’s shifty with the rock.”
While University of Tennessee recruit Keon Johnson is the headliner for Webb, Platt said he has heard from the likes of Belmont, Tennessee State, Georgia Southern and East Tennessee State.
“Having a five-star like Keon getting the limelight, I feel like I’ve got to prove a point,” Platt said.
Johnson is sidelined with a knee injury, and his absence was a factor Saturday as 6-2 junior Jordan Jenkins (16 points) was the only other Webb player to reach double figures.
Six-foot-three senior guard Shamann Artis (12 points, three assists), 6-5 junior forward Chris Ford (11 points, nine rebounds) and 6-7 sophomore post Jeremy Gregory (eight points) also played well for the Vikings.
Gregory, whose older brother Donovan plays basketball at Appalachian State, actually participated in the Arby’s Classic last year for Carmel.
As for Williams, his basketball journey has included a stop at a Seattle-area school as a freshman before transferring to Rocky River High School in the Charlotte area as a sophomore. He landed at North Mecklenburg last year.
“My teammates told me all about the atmosphere of this tournament and I love it,” Williams said.
One sequence for Williams stood out. As Webb was amping up the intensity on defense, Williams stole the ball in the backcourt and then spun around a defender before elevating in a crowd for a layup that led to a 3-point play that gave his team a 52-30 advantage.
So did Williams feel any pressure on the main stage Saturday night for one of the nation’s top holiday tournaments?
“As the point guard, you’ve got to always stay relaxed,” Williams said. “I have great teammates and I like to feed them for shots. We keep each other going.”
