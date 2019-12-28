BRISTOL, Tenn. — In case anyone was wondering, the Mountain Brook High School boys basketball team is, as they say, the real deal.
The defending Class 7A Alabama state champion flashed its obvious excellence in Saturday night’s Arby's Classic tournament quarterfinals, easing to a 79-62 victory over the Fayetteville Bulldogs of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Spartans, 32-3 a year ago when they finished ranked fifth nationally, have now won 16 of 17 this season heading into Monday’s 8:30 p.m. semifinals against Concord (N.C.) First Assembly Academy, a runaway winner over Webb School of Knoxville in last night’s last quarterfinal.
Those in the Heart of Dixie know all about the fellas from Birmingham.
“We’ve played in six of the last seven championship games in our class, which is the largest in the state,” said 12th-year Spartan head coach Bucky McMillan.
Really? Six of the last seven state 7A finals?
“Yes - we won five of them,” the youthful McMillan said, without a hint of arrogance. “We’ve had a good run and we’re trying to keep it going.”
Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps is a believer.
“First of all, they are a really good basketball team that is used to winning,” Stamps said. “They’re what we’re trying to get to.
“I give the credit to them. We knew what we were up against coming in and we make no excuses - they outplayed us.”
Mountain Brook relied on intense full-court pressure to gain control of this game, scoring in major spurts by turning defense into easy offense.
The Spartans scored the last 12 points of the first quarter to break free of an 8-8 deadlock, then dumped in the final 16 points of the second period to gain a commanding 47-26 advantage at intermission.
“When we passed the ball, they were always moving,” said Fayetteville’s Arthur Cox. “The extra man was always helping. The next guy was always there.”
That defensive pressure allowed the Spartans to move out to a 20-point lead at virtually any time, allowing McMillan to go deep into his bench.
“When we can shoot it like we did tonight, we can be dangerous, because we can always count on our defense,” said McMillan, whose team hit seven of seven 3-point shots in the first half. “It also allows me to build depth.”
Eleven players scored for the Spartans, led by the 20-point outing of Carter Sobera. Colby Jones, a 6-foot-5 guard who will play for Xavier next winter, added 18 points and five assists, continually trying to involve his teammates.
Fayetteville (8-4) was led by the 22-point game of 6-6 junior Tamaury Releford, who was 10 of 12 from the field. Landon Glasper added 15 for the Bulldogs.
