BRISTOL, Tenn. - For at least one half, Tennessee High was in position to win an opening round Arby’s Classic game for the first time since 2009.
Then came the third quarter.
Three-time defending Alabama 7A state champion Mountain Brook outscored the Vikings 22-6 coming out of the locker room on its way to a 75-56 victory on Friday evening at Viking Hall.
“They are a solid team, they are ranked in the country,” Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher said. “We knew coming in it was going to be a hard task.
“I thought the first half we did exactly what we should have done. If we had made a few more free throws we would have been up six or eight at the half. It just got away from us in that five or six minute window of the third quarter.”
Tennessee High (8-5), which trailed 16-6 in the first quarter, rallied to take a 32-30 lead at the break. McHale Bright, who led the Vikings with 16 points and seven rebounds, put them up for the first time late in the second quarter, and Blake Fauver followed with a basket for the halftime lead. Aidan Carter had three 3-pointers and 11 points for the Vikings.
“I didn’t think it was our best first half. We made a lot of mental errors, particularly on defense, but you have got to credit those guys,” said Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillan, who has led the Spartans to five state championships, including the last three in a row. “I thought they shot it really well. You could tell they were comfortable playing in here and their coaches did a good job of getting them ready.
“They only had 14 turnovers at half, but when they didn’t turn it over they got some good shots and they knocked them down.”
It was the opposite in the third quarter, with the Spartans turning up the defensive intensity, with Xavier commit Colby Jones scoring nine points and Holt Bashinsky adding five, as Mountain Brook forced turnovers and converted baskets to build a comfortable 52-38 lead into the final period.
“We didn’t play too well in the first half, I think we had 12 turnovers at the half. I myself had five in the game. We have got to cut that down and we will be good in this tournament,” said Bashinsky, who had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and three steals. “We work on [defense] obviously every single day in practice, but the second half was a lot better than the first.
“We just had too many mental errors and mess-ups, but the second half we got it rolling.”
Very. Not only did five different Spartans get on the board in the third, but the Vikings managed just one field goal in that eight minute stretch, stopping a 20-3 run with a basket by Bright with 2:50 on the clock.
Tennessee High finished with 26 turnovers, and the Spartans had 20 steals, including five apiece by Colby Jones and Carter Sobera, who finished with 13 points. Mountain Brook made nine 3s to six for the Vikings.
“It is a scramble. We put in several press offenses over the last couple of weeks to get the ball up the court and we did a pretty good job, but we just gave them too many extra offensive possessions,” said Witcher, whose Vikings allowed just five offensive rebounds in the first half, but 15 for the game. “They are too good of a team to give them extra possessions. They live and thrive off those extra possessions.”
Jones, who had just five points at the break, finished with a game-high 25 points, scoring a string of baskets in the fourth after recovering from a nasty fall, landing on his pelvic bone early in the period.
“Coach Bucky wanted me to go in and see if I could fight through it,” said Jones, who was 11-for-20 from the field, including 3-4 from 3-point range, along with seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. “Overall my shot felt good when I came back in so I kept shooting it. I was just trying to play through it and see if I could play through the pain.”
Jones is part of a top 10 recruiting class at Xavier, having chosen the Muskateers over in-state schools Alabama and Auburn, along with Georgia, Stanford and Iowa State.
“Just a relationship I had with the coaches and they showed how much they wanted me and the way I fit into the system,” said Jones, of his decision to leave Alabama for Cincinnati.
Mountain Brook returns to Viking Hall to face Fayetteville, Arkansas today at 8 p.m. The Spartans are excited to be in Bristol.
“All of us noticed when we first walked in, it is a great gym, a great tournament, a great crowd,” Bashinsky said.
“The fans out here in Tennessee, they have been coming out,” added Jones. “I just can’t wait for the next rounds, it is a great atmosphere.”
Tennessee High (8-5) will play Wise County Central today at noon, with the winner still in line to secure sixth place next week.
“Wise is a good team. They are going to try to execute us to death and we are going to have to execute them back,” Witcher said. “It won’t be one of those fast paced games. It will be just about who makes shots and who gets hot.”
