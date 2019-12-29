North Mecklenburg, North Carolina (11-0)
vs. Mentor, Ohio (3-1)
7 p.m.
The Skinny: Longtime Arby’s Classic aficionados need no introduction to these squads. … North Mecklenburg is in the tournament for the fourth time (2014, 2015, 2017, 2019) and has an 11-2 record. The Vikings won the tourney in 2014 and 2017. … Mentor is in the Arby’s Classic for the sixth time (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2019) and has a 14-7 all-time record in the event. The Cardinals were runner-up in 2011 and 2012, while placing third in 2010. … North Mecklenburg has notched wins over Sevier County (70-50) and The Webb School of Bell Buckle, Tennessee (82-66) while Mentor has marched past Greeneville (83-54) and Dobyns-Bennett (57-36). ... Mentor has played the fewest games of any Arby’s Classic semifinalists as the season started later than normal due to the school’s playoff run in football. … Andrea Stinson, a former WNBA All-Star, and Dugger Baucom, currently the men’s basketball coach at The Citadel, are notable North Mecklenburg alums. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky also played basketball at Mentor and averaged 9.5 points for the Cardinals in the 2011 Arby’s Classic.
Concord First Assembly Academy, North Carolina (16-2)
vs. Mountain Brook, Alabama (16-1)
8:30 p.m.
The Skinny: Both of these teams are in the Arby’s Classic for the first time. … Concord First Assembly has dispatched Hampton (75-44), Bartlett (53-50) and Webb School of Knoxville (93-61), while Mountain Brook has topped Tennessee High (75-56) and Fayetteville, Arkansas (79-62). … Mountain Brook won the Under Armour Challenge Bracket of the Kruel Classic in Coral Springs, Florida, before arriving in Bristol and 6-foot-5 senior guard Colby Jones was MVP of that event. … The trio of Garrett Hien, Trae Benham and Cheick Traore lead the way for Concord Firsst Assembly Academy. …Notable graduates of Mountain Brook include actress Courteney Cox and former MTV contributor Alan Hunter.
