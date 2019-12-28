BRISTOL, Tenn. – The boys basketball squad at Mentor High School is known for hoisting up a bevy of 3-pointers, but the latest edition of the Cardinals has another type of trifecta to be aware of.
The team that has NCAA Division I recruits in football, basketball and baseball cruised to a 57-36 victory over the Dobyns-Bennett Indians on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the 37th annual Arby’s Classic.
Luke Floriea finished with 14 points, seven assists and five steals for the Cardinals. He’ll play college football at Kent State University as a slot receiver.
Luke Chicone produced a 13-point, four-assist, two-steal stat line and he’ll continue his hoops career at Youngstown State University.
Chad Rogers supplied 11 points and six rebounds and he’s a pitching prospect who will play baseball at Penn State University.
The Ohio school doesn’t just specialize in basketball.
It specializes in all sports.
“I don’t think there is any downfall in playing other sports,” Floriea said. “It makes everybody tougher on this team, because you always have to compete.”
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Kade McClure are among the pro athletes who played prep hoops under veteran head coach Bob Krizancic at Mentor.
“One of the stats I am really proud of is we had a stretch there of six years where all but one kid who started for us ended up playing at the next level,” Krizancic said. “Not all of ‘em played basketball, but they were scholarship players at the next level. I think our sports programs do a great job of getting kids ready for the next level.”
Krizancic is in his 27th season leading the Cardinals and won a state title at the school in 2013. He previously won a championship leading the program at Girard and is one of just four coaches in Ohio prep basketball history to win state titles at two different high schools.
One thing missing from his extensive resume is an Arby’s Classic championships as the Cardinals came up short of the top prize in their five previous visits to Bristol. Mentor finished as runner-up in 2011 and 2012, while placing third in 2013.
A 7 p.m. semifinal against North Mecklenburg – which won the tourney in 2014 and 2017 – awaits Krizancic’s club on Monday in what will be a marquee showdown.
“That 7 o’clock semifinal is always special,” Krizancic said.
His team overcame a sluggish start against Dobyns-Bennett. The Indians pulled within 15-14 with 4:50 left in the second quarter on two free throws by Abiah Releford.
However, Mentor scored the next 15 points and the run for the Cardinals would grow to 24-4 at one point in the third quarter.
“We let them make us play their game,” said D-B junior Jahson Dennis. “They like getting out in transition and shooting 3s. That’s what they want and that’s what they did.”
Krizanic has often called Floriea and Chicone the best backcourt combination in the Buckeye State.
The Luke duo is certainly a force.
“I’ve played with the other Luke since the first or second grade,” Floriea said. “We know each other well and that helps us play really well together.”
Kyle Culler added 12 points for Mentor in Saturday’s win, while Releford’s 14 points led the way for D-B.
