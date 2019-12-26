BRISTOL, Tenn. – Chad Rogers has a future as a college baseball player at Penn State.
He’s not bad on the hardwood either.
“I will go out on a limb and say I think he is the one of the best players in Ohio,” said Mentor, Ohio head coach Bob Krizancic, whose Cardinals pounded Greeneville 83-54 in the first round of the Arby’s Classic on Thursday evening at Viking Hall. “He hasn’t shot the ball really well this year, but he is a great free throw shooter, a really solid 3-point shooter and he is very solid around the bucket and runs the floor well.”
The 6-foot-5 senior collected 18 of his 26 points in the first half and also had a game-high 13 rebounds for the Cardinals, who are making their sixth Arby’s Classic appearance, finishing second in 2011 and ‘12.
“I just feel like I am able to run the floor a lot faster than most big men and get up and down well,” said Rogers, who will be a right-handed starting pitcher for the Nittany Lions. “I am able to finish around the rim and power through a lot of things just because of my size. I am also able to shoot the 3 and I think that helps me out and if they are guarding me I am able to go by them.”
He also has a pair of talented guards to get him the ball, led by Luke Floriea, who had 16 points and five assists, and Luke Chicone, who impressed Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsley with 18 points and five assists.
“Our guards are the best in the state of Ohio,” Rogers said. “They give me the ball and they are able to shoot so well and they draw the defense out and I am down low close to the bucket.”
Greeneville (6-3) was led by Jakobi Gillespie with 21 points and 14 from Connor DeBusk. The Greene Devils, who were outscored 19-6 to fall behind 30-11 early in the second quarter, committed 21 turnovers, including 11 in the opening half in falling behind 48-24 at the break.
“We knew they were a good team and they can shoot the basketball,” added Woolsley, whose Greene Devils never got closer than 18 points in the second half. “They got us in a hole, shots didn’t go down early for us and we let that affect us. Just even in trying to break the press, we started getting kind of slump-shouldered and not really playing very hard just to be very honest.”
Located just outside of Cleveland, Ohio, Mentor (3-1), which has played just four games due to an extended football season, will play Dobyns-Bennett on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“We have played them down here before and they are always fundamentally sound,” said Krizanic, who has four starters back from a team that finished 23-3 last season. “Then we go, if you are lucky enough, to North Mecklenburg (North Carolina) is in that bottom bracket.
“What a fun few days. I told them, you have got to win, you have got to play hard.”
The Cardinals expect this event to only make them better as the season progresses. Krizanic calls it his favorite tournament of many they play in across the country, and Rogers certainly agrees.
“This tournament is great,” Rogers said. “The competition here is just like at home if not even a little better.”
Greeneville will face Southwest DeKalb from Decatur, Georgia on Saturday at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.