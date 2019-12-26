BRISTOL, Tenn. – If the Arby’s Classic was a job interview, let’s just say that Wise County Central’s first impression would have garnered an immediate offer Thursday.
Central’s first-ever foray into the region’s most prestigious hoops tourney was certainly a success, as the locals – buoyed by a combined 35 points from Isaiah McAmis and Elijah Hayes – held the lead throughout en route to a 58-40 opening-round victory over Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy inside Viking Hall.
“As long as we’re putting points on the board and we’re winning, that’s all I want,” said McAmis, who supplied a game-high 22 points. “I could score zero, Hayes could score 30, and somebody else could score 25, but getting the ‘W’ is all that matters.”
The win by Central was the first time a Southwest Virginia team has claimed an opening-round Arby’s Classic victory since 2001 when Council turned the first-round trick. The Warriors now find themselves propelled into today’s 4 p.m. contest against Fayetteville (Arkansas).
“We played poised, and we looked like a senior-laden team,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis, whose squad knocked down 11 trifectas. “I was very excited about our confidence and our ability to play on a big stage. This is probably the biggest stage that most of these guys have seen.”
Judging by the way the younger McAmis fired the basketball from the perimeter in the early going, onlookers would have guessed that the Warriors (6-1) were used to the atmosphere. That’s because the senior – who has battled back strongly following last fall’s torn ACL in his left knee – drained four of his six 3-pointers during the first six minutes alone, helping the Warriors bolt out to a commanding 16-4 advantage.
“When you see some points go in early, it calms you a little bit,” the Central skipper said. “We played last week in Florida, and we had one game where we lost our poise a little bit. But in the other two against very good teams, we kept our poise. I think that poise was a big plus for us tonight.”
Tabernacle Baptist, which started three underclassmen in its respective lineup, admirably shook off a slow start by utilizing dribble-drives from the point to create much-needed offense. Playing a large role in that offensive generation was Denardo Adderley, who ripped off six fluid points just before the break and added two more driving layups early in the third – ultimately cutting the Warriors deficit down to 36-31.
“It took us some time to get into rhythm, but then we started to chip away at the lead,” said Tabernacle Baptist coach Kevin Clarke, who also got 11 rebounds from Lebron Wilson. “We had to go into a box-and-one on [McAmis], which kind of disrupted them a little bit and allowed us to get back in the game. But our legs weren’t there, and we didn’t have enough depth. That caught up with us in the third quarter.”
Brody Allison’s second trey of the third quarter subsequently silenced Tabernacle’s surge, as the Warriors compiled a game-clinching 12-0 run that extended into the early part of the final stanza.
“That’s what we do in practice,” said Hayes, who chipped in 13 points. “We always want to come out with more physicality, because we have high expectations of ourselves. To come out that well – especially firing away – and hitting that many shots to get us going, that was great.”
Adderley had a team-high 17 points for the Falcons, who will face Hampton in today’s 2:30 p.m. elimination contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.