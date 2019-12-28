BRISTOL, Tenn. – When Dante Delgado of the Maret Frogs ripped the ball from the grasp of Bartlett’s Will Farris to clinch a 42-41 win in an Arby’s Classic losers bracket game on Saturday afternoon at Viking Hall, it ended a few weeks of frustration.
“It’s about time,” Delgado said. “It seems like the games we have lost have all been by five points or less. It felt good to finally win a close game.”
Delgado’s steal with three seconds remaining sealed the deal for the team from Washington, D.C., and completed an impressive comeback. The Frogs trailed 41-37 with 90 seconds left and seemed destined for another gut-wrenching setback.
Maret was less than 24 hours removed from a first-round overtime loss to Webb School of Knoxville, but this time triumphed against a Tennessee team.
“It was a close game [on Friday], a tough loss and our guys were heartbroken,” said Maret coach Chuck Driesell. “We had lost two other ones just like that this season. I just told them I’ve been coaching a long time and this tends to balance out. Let’s not be the first team where it doesn’t.”
Curtis Nixon’s free throws with 1:19 remaining pulled Maret within 41-39, while a 3-pointer from Alex Williams with 18 ticks left put the Frogs ahead to stay.
Williams had bypassed an open look moments earlier, but didn’t hesitate in sinking the clincher.
“When he’s in rhythm,” Driesell said. “He’s a good shooter.”
Meanwhile, Delgado finished with three steals.
“Dante is a good defender,” Driesell said. “And he was there and did it without fouling.”
After all, you can’t spell Delgado without D.
“I knew we just had to bear down and get a stop,” the 6-foot-4 senior forward said.
Teo Rice had a dozen points to lead the Frogs, who play Wise County Central on Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Bartlett left Bristol with two losses by a combined four points. Farris led the Panthers with 14 points.
“One play away,” said Bartlett coach Dion Real. “[Friday] night offensive rebounds killed us [in a loss to Concord First Assembly Academy]. We got a little better with that, but turned it over a lot with unforced errors. … We had our chances, but that’s basketball. The kids played hard and competed.”
Sevier County 67, Elizabethton 30
After a 70-50 first-round loss to the North Mecklenburg Vikings on Thursday, Sevier County hit the reset button and set the tone early in Saturday’s losers bracket win over Elizabethton.
The Smoky Bears sprinted out to a 13-1 lead and relied on a balanced attack.
“We were disappointed with how we played the other night,” said Sevier County coach Ken Wright. “I thought we came out today and executed well and the kids played with a little more intensity and that looked more like how we’ve played this year.”
Camden McElhaney (17 points, six rebounds, three assists), Jonathan Zhao-Olmos (15 points, three steals) and Wes Maples (13 points, six rebounds, five steals) led the way for Sevier County. Nine different players scored and the team shot 25-for-52 from the field.
“Today, it was all of them,” Wright said. “Those five starters play so well together.”
The Smoky Bears (8-2) prevented Elizabethton from winning an Arby’s Classic game for the first time since 2004. The Cyclones had nearly as many turnovers (27) as points and the defense was dissected by Sevier County’s efficient offense.
“[Sevier County’s] loaded with just high-IQ, smart basketball guys who take really good shots,” said Elizabethton coach Lucas Honeycutt. “They play within themselves and don’t try to do too much. They’re really good shooters and you can see the fundamentals with how they set screens and run their offense.”
Senior guard Nico Ashley led the Cyclones with 15 points. Elizabethton (2-8) shot just 12-for-43 from the field, including a 1-for-17 showing from 3-point range.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.