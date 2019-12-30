BRISTOL, Tenn. – Elijah Hayes admits that getting to play in the 2019 Arby’s Classic was akin to making a trip into the unknown for both himself and his teammates at Wise County Central High School.
Sure, Hayes and his pals had watched the prestigious tournament from the stands before, but competing in the event was going to be a whole other story.
“We’re so happy to be here,” Hayes said. “Everybody else is supposed to be like, ‘They’re a little team from Southwest Virginia, they’re not going to go very far.’ We’re supposed to be the only ones who think we can win, but I think we’ve even shocked ourselves a bit.”
The fun run continued for Central on Monday as Hayes had a 29-point, four-rebound, two-block, two-steal performance in a 54-48 triumph over the Maret Frogs from Washington, D.C., in a losers bracket game at Viking Hall.
The Warriors (8-2) have won three of their four games in the tournament and will play Southwest DeKalb from Georgia today at 1 p.m. in the sixth-place game.
To put that in some perspective, Central joins the 2017 Gate City Blue Devils as the only squad from far Southwest Virginia to have three wins in one Arby’s Classic tournament.
They’ve also clinched a winning record in the tournament, something only those Blue Devils from two years ago (3-1 in finishing sixth), Gate City’s 2002 club (2-1) and the Twin Valley Panthers (2-1 in 2008) have achieved among schools from far Southwest Virginia who have competed in the 37-year-old event.
The 6-foot-5 Hayes helped make it possible as he showed off his versatile skill set on Monday.
He scored a few times off inbounds lobs, leaping to take the pass and putting it in the bucket.
His 3-pointer with 3:03 remaining broke a 43-43 deadlock and put the Warriors ahead to stay.
Hayes also had the opposing coach singing his praises. An opposing coach who spent five seasons as the boss at The Citadel and is the son of Hall of Famer Lefty Driesell.
“He was a gamer today,” said Maret coach Chuck Driesell. “He’s got some size and is just a really good player. People ought to take a look at him.”
Isaiah McAmis (19 points, four rebounds, three assists) was his stellar self too for Central. A year ago, he was recovering from knee surgery that cost him his 2018-19 season.
“Just a great comeback story,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis, who is Isaiah’s father. “A great story of grit, hard work and determination.”
T.J. McAmis also pointed out the team effort it took to prevail.
“Everybody sees Elijah and Isaiah and that’s the nature of the game, but you’ve got Brody Allison playing defense on the other team’s best player every night and hitting shots, you’ve got Jordan Bishop getting big rebounds and hitting big shots, Tre Mullins is our best rim defender,” Central’s coach said. “Yes, Isaiah and Elijah are playing great, but the other kids are playing great too.”
Maret received 17 points apiece from Teo Rice and Ridge Parks.
“Both teams competed hard,” Driesell said. “They made plays at the end and we didn’t.”
Southwest DeKalb 56, Sevier County 39
Many basketball teams have a Big Three.
The Southwest DeKalb Panthers have the Big III.
Eugene Brown III, a 6-foot-6 senior headed to Ohio State University, dominated to the tune of 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals as the dudes from Decatur, Georgia, stopped Sevier County in a losers bracket game.
Brown III had a 3-pointer and dunk during a 17-4 run that spanned the second and third quarters. In the game’s final moments, he capped the victory with a vicious windmill dunk.
After dropping a stunning 48-45 decision to Dobyns-Bennett in its first-round game, Southwest DeKalb (6-6) can salvage sixth-place today at 1 p.m. with a win over Wise County Central
“We’ve just been thinking after we lost that first game that we want to come out and go 3-and-1,” Brown III said. “Three-and-one in any tournament is good, especially in the Arby’s Classic against such good competition. For us to put up three wins would be pretty good.”
Chandler Sanders had 14 points as well for Southwest DeKalb, while Cam McElhaney’s 12 points led the way for Sevier County.
Webb School (Bell Buckle) 58, Dobyns-Bennett 57
J.J. Platt played the role of hero as The Webb School Feet edged Dobyns-Bennett in a losers bracket contest.
Platt came up with a steal of an inbounds pass by D-B’s Zane Whitson and was fouled on a 3-point attempt as time expired. He hit the second free throw to seal the deal and cap a 13-point, seven-rebound, five steal performance.
“That was big time,” said Webb associate head coach James Garcia. “He’s a really good player.”
Jordan Jenkins had 15 points for the Feet. Malachi Hale led D-B with 18 points.
Fayetteville 61, Webb School (Knoxville) 60
What was the key to Fayetteville erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to dump the Spartans of Knoxville’s Webb School?
“One word: effort,” said Bulldogs coach Brad Stamps. “We gave great effort in the second half, for sure.”
A 12-1 run to start the fourth quarter turned a 48-42 deficit into a 54-49 lead for the team from Arkansas. After a back-and-forth battle, Fayetteville took the lead for good on Landon Glasper’s 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining. Tamaury Releford led the Bulldogs with 18 points and eight rebounds.
Luke Burnett was Webb’s top scorer with 18 points.
