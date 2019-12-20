BRISTOL, Tenn. – Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw watched from the Viking Hall bleachers on Friday night.
She must have liked what she saw.
Alasia Hayes scored 30 points, including 10 points in the deciding third quarter and 16 after the break, to lift Riverdale to a 55-47 Arby’s Ladies Holiday Hoops Tournament semifinal victory over Gate City.
Hayes will be part of Notre Dame’s program next season.
“ I am so excited,” Hayes said. “Coach McGraw and their whole coaching staff is just amazing. I am really excited to play next year.”
Next year can wait for now. Hayes has achieved plenty of team goals at Riverdale, but the Warriors fell short last season.
“ It has been amazing. I have two state championships and one national championship. It is really an honor to play for Riverdale basketball,” said Hayes, whose Warriors were upset in the semifinals last season. “We want to get back. We are going to get back.”
Gate City (3-3) made Riverdale work, with six lead changes and five ties highlighting the first half, with the Blue Devils leading 30-27 at the break, led by Sarah Thompson with 11 of her 16 points.
“ We played our butts off in the first half,” Gate City head coach Kelly Houseright said. “We played hard, took care of the ball, battled on the boards and did really everything we talked about doing.”
Hayes said the Warriors went into the locker room understanding what needed to be done.
“ Just playing harder, getting down and playing defense and just putting the ball in the hole,” Hayes said. “We were getting good looks, we just had to finish it and that is what we did the second half.”
Turnovers proved to be fatal to the Blue Devils in that third period, with Hayes getting loose for breakaway baskets and free throws, finishing 12-for-16 from the free throw line. TK Goff added five points in the quarter, including the Warriors’ lone 3-pointer, outscoring Gate City 17-4 to take a 44-34 lead into the final period.
“ It is all about just taking care of the ball, being patient and not rushing it,” Hayes said. “We went on a little run and it was because of patience.”
Katelyn Worley added 11 points for Riverdale. Riley Houseright contributed 10 points for the Blue Devils.
“ The third quarter killed us,” Houseright said. “We just turned it over too much and then fouled too much, that was the difference. No. 1 [Hayes[ is a great player so she kind of took over a little bit so give credit to her, she can play.”
Gate City was able to whittle the margin to 51-46 with 2:38 left to play, but could never get any closer.
“ They expanded the lead to 44-34. We challenged them and said what are we going to do, are we going to quit or are we going to play,” said Houseright, whose Blue Devils will face Cherokee (Georgia) in the third place game today at 3 p.m. “We kept battling, pulled within five points so it is just one of those things.
“ It is a good learning lesson for these kids. That is why we wanted to come over here and play, to play great competition and hopefully help us down the road.”
Riverdale will play St. Joseph Central (West Virginia) for the championship at 4:30 p.m.
“ You don’t take any game for granted,” Hayes said. “You go out and play hard every game and if you do that you will get a good outcome.”
Hayes’ older sister, Anastasia, played at Tennessee last season and is a sophomore at Middle Tennessee State this year, while her sophomore sister, Acacia, might be better than both of them.
“ She had an ACL injury, but she will be back,” Hayes said. “We always say she is probably the best one out of all of us.”
St. Joseph’s Central 75,
Cherokee 56
Grace Hutson canned five of the Irish’s 14 3-pointers to push the defending West Virginia Class A state champions into today’s title game with Riverdale.
Hannah Roberts added 14 points and Bailee Adkins tossed in 11 for the Irish, who led 39-27 at the break.
Cherokee (Georgia) was paced by Ashlyn Andrus with 12 points. Kate Johnson, whose mother, Liz (Johnson) Spell, is a former assistant coach at Tennessee High, finished with nine points in the loss.
Sullivan South 49, Virginia High 36
Alex Harris scored 22 points and Allie Jordan added 10 to send the Rebels past the Bearcats and into today’s fifth place game against Morristown East.
Sullivan South outscored the Bearcats 27-15 in the second half.
Virginia High, which will play Tennessee High in the seventh place game today at noon, was led by Maria Wilson with 15 points and nine for Dianna Spencer.
Morristown East 50,
Tennessee High 40
Devasia Kyle paced three Hurricanes in double figures with 15 points to lead Morristown East past the Vikings.
Sable Burnside added 12 points and Finley Surber had 10 for Morristown East, which will play Sullivan South today at 1:30 p.m.
Tennessee High was led by Kenzie Nickels and Annie Hayes with 11 points each. Riley Fritts tossed in 10 for the Vikings.
>>> Gate City freshman Lexi Ervin won the Love-n-People 3-point contest prior to the two semifinal games, prevailing over a 15-girl field by connecting on 16 shots from long range in a one-minute span. Riverdale’s Hayes and Hayes from Tennessee High tied for second with 11 3-pointers apiece.
