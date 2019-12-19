T.J. McAmis wanted to make sure his basketball team was tested before taking part in the Arby’s Classic next week.
He did his best, taking his Wise County Central boys basketball coach to Florida to participate in the KSA Holiday Classic in Orlando.
“We are excited,” said McAmis, whose boys were joined by the Central girls, who are also playing in the event. “The tournament in Florida is going to be a good tune-up for the teams I have been looking at that we are playing.
“We are extra excited.”
Basketball has long been a passion in Wise County, all the more reason for the Warriors’ excitement at receiving an invitation to one of the biggest high school holiday tournaments in the south.
“The Arby’s is going to be great. We are all so excited,” Wise County Central senior Elijah Hayes said. “It is the first year that any team from J.J. Kelly, Pound or Central has been in it so we are really excited.”
The Warriors will actually play in the first of what will be 30 games over five days in the 37th annual Arby’s Classic on Dec. 26 against Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy from the Grand Bahamas.
The hope is to be tested for what lies ahead.
“There is going to be hopefully some better talent down there so it is going to be a good experience,” Hayes said. “Hopefully we will learn to play tougher so it will be good.”
“We play some really, really tough competition,” added McAmis, whose Warriors were 3-0 heading to Florida.
That was the plan.
“That is how we are going to take it. That is our perspective in going down there is trying to get tuned up and get ready for the Arby’s because we are super excited about the Arby’s,” McAmis said. “That is the first time that Central or the two consolidated schools have made it, the first team ever in the Arby’s.”
Wise Central defeated John Battle 60-44 on Tuesday before heading to Asheville, N.C. to catch a plane the following day. Hayes and Isaiah McAmis combined for 44 points in the Mountain 7 District win.
McAmis, who is T.J.’s son, missed all last season with a knee injury. He is back, and is expected to provide a potent one-two punch with Hayes.
“It is good,” Hayes said. “I had some other helpers last year handling the ball, but it is good to have somebody else I can rely on 24/7 to help me handle the ball if I need it.”
T.J. McAmis likes that duo too, but is also confident getting production from others, including Jordan Bishop, Brody Allison, Tre Mullins, Ben Brickey and Ethan Mullins.
“You probably saw Jordan Bishop hit a big 3 and our hard worker Brody Allison getting a tough defensive assignment, hitting a 3 and getting some rebounds,” said Coach McAmis, after the Warriors outscored the Trojans 36-22 in the second half in a four-game sweep for Wise Central over John Battle. “Tre has got a soft touch in the post and Brickey was an all-region receiver coming in off the bench. Ethan Mullins is an all-region football player coming off the bench so we have a good combination.
“I think one thing that makes us unique is our length and versatility. We have got a lot of length and a lot of versatility.”
No wonder Hayes is feeling good about the season ahead.
“We are expecting to go farther than we have before,” he said. “We are ready for it.”
Wise Central will need to win on Thursday to earn a Friday date with Fayetteville, Ark. Lose and they’ll meet the loser of Hampton and Concord First Assembly Academy, who meet in the second game on Thursday.
Hayes is confident in his Warriors.
“We just have to come in and play hard,” he said. “If we play our game we are going to be fine.”
