BRISTOL, Tenn. – After drawing seven separate charges against aggressive Tabernacle Baptist Christian Academy, perhaps Hampton’s mere threat of dishing out an eighth Falcon offensive foul served as the perfect defense during Friday’s final possession inside Viking Hall.
With two Bulldogs awaiting possible Falcon contact inside the paint, Raymond Clarke’s 13-foot floater just ahead of the blockade came up tantalizing short with two seconds remaining – allowing Hampton to claim a dramatic 58-56 Arby’s Classic consolation-round victory.
“It’s huge for us to get to come back over here and play,” said Hampton coach Ned Smith, whose squad never trailed in Friday’s contest. “I told our guys to play hard in front of a good atmosphere, and that it’ll be good for [them]. I thought all of our guys played extremely hard.”
The Bulldogs (8-7) have now claimed at least one victory during their three career Arby’s Classic appearances (1983, 2010, and 2019), while also earning a shot at a second win this year during Tuesday’s 11:30 a.m. consolation-round matchup against the loser of today’s Tennessee High-Wise County Central contest.
“The competition at the Arby’s Classic is something different,” said Hampton guard Conor Jones, who tallied eight points and took several of the aforementioned charges. “You just don’t see a lot of size like that unless you go down the road to the state tournament. It’s just good for us to get ready for that.”
Meanwhile, the Falcons (4-4) – who received 11 points apiece from Clarke and Jarret Hall – were the first team officially eliminated from this year’s tourney.
After a first half dominated by Hampton’s menacing full-court and half-court traps, a 10-0 Tabernacle run – sparked largely by slashing drives from Isaiah Braynen – that extended into the third set the stages for a classic finish.
All in all, the teams combined for seven ties over the final 14 minutes – the last at 51-51 behind two Braynen free throws with 3:08 left. However, Hampton’s next possession was key, as Jordan Bentley – who dotted the scoresheet with a game-high 20 points – crossed through the lane and began falling.
As Bentley started to stumble, though, he ripped off a crisp pass to teammate Matt Hughes – whose clutch 3-pointer from the wing moved the Bulldogs off yet another deadlock.
“He’s a competent player,” said Smith about Hughes. “He wasn’t getting many looks, and they were guarding him pretty close. He’s a good shooter for us.”
As it turns out, the jumper from Hughes was the final Bulldog basket. Additionally, Tabernacle’s window of opportunity was slightly ajar thanks to Hampton’s woeful 4-of-12 showing from the charity stripe over the final 2:25.
A trifecta and a reverse layup from Hall during a 17-second span made it a one-possession game, while Bentley could not hit either end of the double-bonus with 7.5 seconds left – setting up one final Tabernacle possession.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, Clarke’s final attempt came up just a few inches short.
“Once again, a tough loss,” said Tabernacle Baptist coach Kevin Clarke. “We were right there. We just couldn’t get over the hump. Every time we were there, something happened. We just couldn’t take the lead.”
