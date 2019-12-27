BRISTOL, Tenn. – Wherever Wise County Central High School senior guard Isaiah McAmis and his teammates went, a defender from Fayetteville was always there.
Every shot was contested, every dribble was defended, every screen was fought through and every basket was a battle.
“We’ve played several teams that apply quite a bit of pressure,” said Central coach T.J. McAmis. “They’ve probably been the best.”
Central committed 15 turnovers and shot just 31.9 percent (15-for-47) from the field in dropping a 56-42 decision to the Bulldogs from Arkansas on Friday in the first round of the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
Isaiah McAmis had put up 22 points on Thursday in a 58-40 opening-round triumph over Tabernacle Baptist, but was limited to seven points on 3-of-16 shooting against Fayetteville. He was held scoreless in the first half.
“For us, we knew [Isaiah McAmis] was a handful,” said Fayetteville coach Brad Stamps. “He’s a really good player and we challenged the guys in our shootaround that this kid is going to take some tough shots and make some tough shots. Bryson Wright, our point guard, responded against him and our team defense around him did a good job too.”
The Warriors actually built a 10-0 lead as Fayetteville misfired on its first nine shots.
“We’re 14 hours away from home, haven’t practiced because of the holidays and get down to a good basketball team,” Stamps said. “There was no panic with our guys. There was just a collective sigh of, ‘Hey, we’re fine, we’ll get back in it,’ and I was really proud of how we responded after getting down like that.”
Fayetteville (8-3) didn’t get on the board until Trey Releford knocked down a free throw with 1:27 remaining and that triggered a 22-2 run that put the Bulldogs ahead to stay.
“During that run, different guys stepped up and made plays,” Stamps said. “We rebounded it and kicked it out and got some transition stuff that kind of got us going. Our bigs were rim-running, our guards making shots and attacking the basket and that’s how we have to do it. It has to be a team effort.”
Tamaury Releford, a 6-foot-6 junior center, led that effort as he finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds and a block.
“We were frustrated in the first half,” Releford said. “At halftime, Coach gave us a little pep talk. We came back and started doing our thing and working as a team and concentrating on what we needed to do.”
Tulsa and Oral Roberts are among the NCAA Division I schools on the Releford recruiting trail.
“He shows up every day and works his butt off,” Stamps said. “I told him since day one that his best basketball is ahead of him and you are seeing that. He has a motor and the sky is the limit for this guy. I’m really glad he’s on my team.”
Central (6-2) was led by the 11-point, nine-rebound performance of Elijah Hayes, while Jordan Bishop contributed 10 points. The Warriors pulled within 46-41 with 3:29 remaining, but got no closer.
“I thought our biggest problem was our viewpoint was always to pass it back out around the perimeter,” T.J. McAmis said. “We never turned, faced up and looked to attack at any of the positions. That got us where we couldn’t execute anything and that is frustrating.”
Central plays a losers bracket game against Tennessee High today at noon in what will be the third contest in three days for the Warriors from Southwest Virginia.
“We’ll get better and we showed a lot of poise,” T.J. McAmis said. “Every time we got down, we battled back. I was pleased with our effort, I’m just frustrated with our execution and their defense had a lot to do with that.”
Mountain Brook (Alabama) will be Fayetteville’s quarterfinal opponent today at 8 p.m.
“Coach told us this tournament was going to be good competition,” Tamaury Releford said. “We’ve came ready.”
