The Arby’s Classic semifinals are set and they’ll have a Tar Heel State feel.
Trae Benham (30 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Garrett Hien (19 points, six rebounds, three steals, three blocks) led the way for Concord First Assembly Academy in a 93-61 win over the Webb School of Knoxville in Saturday’s final quarterfinal game at Viking Hall, which ended at 10:54 p.m.
A semifinal clash against Mountain Brook (Alabama) awaits the Eagles at 8:30 p.m. on Monday. Both are first-time participants in the Arby’s Classic.
Meanwhile, North Mecklenburg of North Carolina will face Mentor (Ohio) in the other semifinal.
Concord First Assembly and North Mecklenburg are located about 20 minutes from one another in the Charlotte area On Saturday night, the Eagles scored the game’s first 10 points en route to building a 16-4 lead after one quarter. Webb responded with a scoring surge of its own and drew within three points in the second quarter, but the threat was short-lived as Hien and Benham made plays to extend the lead for CFA.
The outcome was the most lopsided of Saturday’s quarterfinals, the closest of which was decided by 16 points.
