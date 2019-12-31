BRISTOL, Tenn. - Growing up in the Ivory Coast of West Africa, Cheick Traore had a passion for soccer where he played the goalkeeper position.
The 6-foot-8 Traore no longer guards a soccer net but he still serves as the last line of defense.
With the long-armed Traore anchoring a 2-3 zone defense, the North Carolina-based Concord First Assembly Eagles earned a 93-48 win Tuesday over the Mentor, Ohio, Cardinals in the third-place game for the Arby’s Classic.
Traore, who has already signed with Youngstown State, contributed 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
Not bad for a guy with just six years of basketball experience.
“It’s a funny thing looking back, but my family couldn’t afford to buy me shoes, so I was using my school shoes to play basketball. But that’s where my love of the game grew,” said Traore, who moved to North Carolina in 2017.
Six-foot-three Trae Benham supplied the offense for the 17-3 Eagles, connecting on seven 3-pointers en route to a 27-point night.
Benham said he has NCAA Division II offers from Winthrop and North Florida.
“I have a dog mentality, and I’m trying to prove a point in every game I play,” Benham said. “I can do more than shoot.”
After falling 80-57 to eventual tournament champion Mountain Brook on Monday, the Eagles opened a 41-28 halftime lead against Mentor and cruised from there as five players reached double figures.
Concord coach Frank Cantadore, who played college basketball at Montreat College, said he was up until nearly 2:30 Tuesday morning trying to reconcile Monday’s loss.
“And I was back up at 7 this morning going over film,” Cantadore said. “Our guys expected to win Monday, and we got shocked by a really good team.”
The antidote against Mentor was the 2-3 zone, which encompasses many of the same principles that have worked so well for Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
“Last year we had a little bit more size, but we just couldn’t get the ball to the rim tonight,” Mentor coach Robert Krizancic said.
Mentor’s plight became dire when 6-5 senior post Chad Rogers collected his third foul with four minutes left in the opening quarter.
“We knew it was going to be a difficult night if we couldn’t get points in transition,” Krizancic said. “Concord does a lot of things well.”
Six-foot senior guard Luke Floriea led Mentor (4-2) with 17 points, while 5-11 junior guard Luke Chicone added 11.
“We wanted to bounce back and show fans that Monday’s game is not how we play,” Benham said. “CFA basketball is all about aggression.”
The Arby’s Classic marked the season debut for 6-4 Concord guard Ambaka Le Gregam. The Presbyterian commit has been sidelined by injury.
According to Cantadore, the best is yet to come for his team and for his defensive stopper in Traore.
“When Cheick is in the game, things seem to work out,” Cantadore said. “Cheick has come a really long way, and he’s got a high ceiling.
Traore, who averages double figures in points and rebounds, is eager for the next chapter in his basketball story.
“I’m learning more about the game and discovering more about this beautiful country,” Traore said. “Defense is basically my role now, and I try to encourage my teammates.”
So does Traore miss soccer?
“I still play with friends at times, but basketball is my game now. I enjoy it,” he said.
