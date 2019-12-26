BRISTOL, Tenn. – Judging by their talent-stocked roster and knack for sharing the ball, the Concord First Assembly Academy Eagles from North Carolina might be a team to keep a close eye on in the 37th annual Arby’s Classic.
“We’ve got just about everything,” said Concord First Assembly senior Garrett Hien. “We’ve got three big guys and a lot of guards who can shoot it. We can shoot a team out of the zone they want to run zone and if they want to run man-to-man, we’ll bully them inside.”
The Eagles certainly had their way with the Hampton Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon in a 75-44 opening-round win at Viking Hall.
First Assembly (13-2) held Hampton scoreless in the first quarter and accounted for the game’s first 22 points. Hien had two impressive dunks during that first-quarter surge and showed why he’s inked with Furman University of the Southern Conference.
“He’s one of our senior captains,” said First Assembly coach Frank Cantadore. “I think Furman got a steal with him.”
The 6-foot-9, 185-pound power forward is indeed smooth and his stat line on Thursday included 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“Last year I grew a lot. Not physically, but just knowing the game a lot better,” Hien said. “Last year was my breakout year and I started getting offers.”
Youngstown State University signee Cheick Traore (16 points, 10 rebounds) and Javian Cannady (15 points, five steals) were also among the stars for the Eagles, who had 19 assists on 32 made field goals.
“I’ve got some guys who can play and they’re really good kids who play with heart,” Cantadore said. “That makes them easy to coach.”
Hampton (8-4) didn’t get on the board until 7:33 remaining in the second quarter when Jordan Bentley sank a 3-pointer. Bentley finished with 13 points to lead the Bulldogs, who committed 23 turnovers and were outrebounded 38-13.
“They just played above the rim,” said Hampton coach Ned Smith. “They were extremely long and athletic and it was hard to make a pass. … Nonchalant passes – they’ll get every one of those.”
Concord First Assembly was ranked 50th in the most recent ballislife.com national poll and held the fifth spot in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 rankings. The Eagles will play the Bartlett Panthers from Tennessee today at 8:30 p.m.
“Charlotte is a mecca for basketball,” Cantadore said. “Any given day, we’re playing a team with multiple Division I signees. I don’t think there is anything [in the Arby’s Classic] that these kids haven’t seen. The Charlotte area is loaded with talent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.