BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was size versus speed. In the end, size won.
Six-foot-9 Garrett Hien contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Cheick Traore added 13 points and 15 boards to lift Concord First Assembly Academy to a hard-fought 53-50 win over Bartlett in the final game Friday night in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
Concord head coach Frank Cantadore wasn’t sure it was meant to be for the Eagles, trailing 20-11 at halftime and 26-13 early in the third period.
“We had to fight for that win. I don’t think in my nine years at CFA we have ever scored 11 points in a half,” Cantadore said. “It was like there was a lid on the basket. I have never seen us shoot like that, but to be able to have such a poor shooting game and still beat a team like Bartlett shows the heart that these guys have.”
With Concord connecting on just 2-of-18 from 3-point range, the Eagles used their size to crash the boards, collecting 15 offensive boards, several of which were converted for baskets by Hien, who has committed to Furman, and Traore, who will playing at Youngstown State.
“The first half we weren’t really hitting our shots, but the second half, it just aggressiveness as always,” said Trae Benham, who led the Eagles with 17 points and 11 rebounds. “The 3s weren’t falling the whole game, but we were just being super aggressive on the offensive boards and it paid off.”
Those rebounds proved fatal to the Panthers, who still led 44-40 on a 3-pointer by Chris Martin with 4:42 to play before being outscored 13-6 from that point. The Eagles were also 15-for-16 from the free throw line.
“It was all offensive rebounds. They had 15 for the game, four in the first half, and 11 in the second half and that is the difference. We knew that going in,” Bartlett head coach Dion Real said. “We can call a timeout every time they do it and we are going to say you have to box out and we have got to rebound, but when you give up 15 offensive rebounds you are not going win many games.”
A basket and free throw by Hien gave Concord its first lead at 45-44 with 3:45 on the clock. That lead bounced back and forth three times before the Eagles went up for good an offensive putback by Hien and two free throws from Lloyd Latta.
“It was fun and the secret was having fun, not letting the crowd and the people get in our way,” Traore said. “We are really good shooting team inside and outside, but today we were kind of nervous at the beginning. Thank God we won, that is all that matters.”
Bartlett had two chances to tie the score. Rickey Lofties attempted a 3 from the left corner that was blocked by Benham with 7.7 seconds left in the game.
“I knew it was going to be there so I just jumped up and I blocked it,” said Benham, who was called the ‘best player on the court’ in this game by Cantadore. “I knew it even before he went up for the shot.”
Just seconds later Rodney Mason got an open 3-pointer at the top of the key that bounced off the back of the rim as the horn sounded.
“Coach drew up a good play. We perfected it and they threw it to No. 0 [Lofties]. I thought he was going to shoot it and they doubled him,” Mason said. “I got a nice look, but that is a shot I have got to make. That is basketball. You miss some, you make some. You live and learn.”
“They ran it, they executed it really well and we got a good look there at the end, it just didn’t go in,” added Real. “That is part of it as well.”
Bartlett, which was led by Lofties with 11 points and 10 each from Mason and Martin, will play Maret School from Washington, D.C. in an elimination game today at 1:30 p.m.
Concord will play its third game in three days against Webb School of Knoxville in the last of eight games tonight at 9:30.
Expect the Eagles to give their best effort. Winning ugly is better than not winning at all.
“It is just determination,” said Benham, who has collegiate offers from Winthrop and North Florida. “We don’t want to lose, we don’t want to be in the loser’s bracket. “
