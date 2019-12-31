BRISTOL, Tenn. – A special game deserves special jerseys.
Tuesday night fit that description.
Mountain Brook became the first school from Alabama to capture the Arby’s Classic title, outscoring two-time champion North Mecklenburg 37-22 in the second half to defeat the Vikings 77-66 in the finale of the 37th edition of the event at Viking Hall.
“That is special. We knew that coming in,” Mountain Brook senior Edward Reed said. “That was definitely a goal of ours to bring back that first one. “
Reed played a big part in it, scoring a season-high 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, all while the Spartans were sporting the fluorescent yellow uniforms that resembled those worn by the Oregon Ducks.
“We usually hold these off until special games,” said Reed, whose Spartans wore similar uniforms in winning the last three 7A state championships in Alabama. “In everyone’s opinion, these are just our coolest jerseys. We all like them.”
It paid off for the Spartans (18-1), who went ahead for good with a 13-2 second half spurt, keyed by Reed, who was 6-for-7 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and also contributed seven rebounds, two assists and made a pair of free throws.
“He is a defensive bulldog and he came in here and made some 3s for us today,” Mountain Brook head coach Bucky McMillan said.
“He can make them, we needed them tonight. I don’t know if he has scored double figures this year and he came out here in this game and this environment and was ready to do it.
While Arby’s Classic MVP Colby Jones was terrific, contributing 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans, Reed was the wildcard that every championship team must have.
“It just comes second nature,” Reed said. “We have all worked really hard and it just kind of came to me. I got my moment and I took it.”
North Mecklenburg (12-1) led by as many as seven and were still up 43-40 after a first half that featured 13 lead changes and six ties.
The Vikings maintained a 55-52 advantage with 2:23 left in the third when Holt Bashinsky drove to the basket for two points and added a free throw to tie the score at 55.
Jones, who has committed to Xavier, felt the relentless pressure applied by North Mecklenburg eventually caught up to them later in the game.
“I feel like that is part of our game plan,” Jones said. “They might not be tired in the first half, but if we keep pounding it on them that is when they finally give in. I think we did a great job of that in the second half.”
Georgia Tech signee Tristan Maxwell had 18 points and Trayden Williams added 14 at the break for the Vikings, but that duo combined for just 13 points in the second half.
Williams led the Vikings with 23 points, while Maxwell finished with 22.
“I knew he was a good player,” said Jones, of Maxwell, who, like, Jones, is considered among the top senior prospects in the nation.
“He is a great player, he played a helluva game, all the credit to him.”
Two free throws by Jones and a 3-pointer from Reed pushed the lead to 60-55 going to the fourth and Reed added a drive to the basket and another 3-pointer for a 65-57 lead.
North Mecklenburg head coach Duane Lewis was concerned with Jones and Bashinsky - who scored nine of his 15 points after the break - but Reed certainly stepped up for the Spartans, whose bench outscored the Vikings 20-2.
“[Jones] is very talented. He just lets the game come to him. He is a willing passer and rebounder, he does a lot of little things and he made some tough shots,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t just him, we worried about him and No. 1 [Bashinsky), it was those other guys.
“[Reed] was bringing it and that is what happens when good teams are playing each other. It is whose bench produces and they made more plays than ours did.”
Consecutive field goals and free throws by Chris Ford and Jeremy Gregory pulled the Vikings within four with 3:28 left to play.
“It was 70-66 and were in the free throw line for a one-and-one and we missed, which could have cut it to a one possession game,” Lewis said. “They go down and score. They executed down the stretch, we didn’t.”
It was Reed again, who made another 3-pointer and the Spartans finished off with a 7-0 run to take the championship trophy back to Alabama.
“I felt like we were the best team coming into the tournament, but we just had to prove and I think we did that,” Jones said.
Carter Sobera added nine points for Mountain Brook, which made 64.3 percent of its field goal attempts and out-rebounded the Vikings 32-16.
“They are really good team. I think we are a really good team. Basketball is a game of runs. They made their run late,” Lewis said. “That is why you come up here to a great tournament like this. You know you are going to play some great teams and make us better. We want to win every championship that we can, but you also want to learn and grow.”
Mountain Brook will now return to Alabama, working toward what they hope is a fourth straight state championship.
“We looked last night and no one had made it to the finals here from Alabama,” McMillan said. “We wanted to bring it home…
“I am glad it is this group that got to do it.”
