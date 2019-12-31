BRISTOL, Tenn. - Cameron Gates likes the view from beyond the 3-point arc. So does Shamann Artis.
That North Mecklenburg, North Carolina duo finished 1-2 in the Arby’s Classic Fun Factory 3-Point Contest on Tuesday afternoon at Viking Hall.
Gates collected 19 points, getting a little help from a few 2-point bonus balls to finish ahead of 17 other competitors representing seven schools.
“First I had to get a feel for the ball and once I got the feeling I just let it fly,” said Gates, a 6-foot junior for the Vikings. “I just know I am going to knock it down.”
He did it better than anyone, with Artis - his 6-3 senior teammate - finishing second with 18 points.
“I was pretty confident,” said Gates, with a laugh. “There was a lot of trash talking, but he knows I had it at the end of the day.”
That duo out-shot the competition, which included Tennessee High senior Aidan Carter, who was third with 17 points. His teammate, Cole McBrayer, was fourth with 16.
Gates was the eighth competitor to take his turn, with 13 the score to beat. Not a problem.
“When you get the crowd into it that gets you energized into making your shots so that is what I was trying to do,” said Gates, who has been able to contribute to the Vikings’ 12-0 start to the season heading into Tuesday’s championship game against Mountain Brook, Alabama.
“I have played a little bit, it just depends on how the game is going, how the momentum is switching,” said Gates, who is always ready to fire away from deep. “Whenever I am open, whenever I can get into a game.”
Artis had to wait a while for his turn before taking the court, connecting on shots that North Mecklenburg head coach Duane Lewis said was his specialty following the Vikings’ semifinal win on Monday night.
“It is just easy. You just have to shoot it for a minute,” said Artis, who did show any signs of fatique from putting up 20 shots in a one-minute period. “Not really. I have got used to it....[It is] a lot of practice, work, overtime.”
He did learn from other competitors before getting his chance.
“Just take your time instead of trying to rush it and just shoot your shot,” he said.
Artis took a final good-natured dig at his teammate after falling one point short.
“I came close,” he said, with a laugh. “I could have won, but I didn’t. It got crazy.”
Up next for the Vikings was the Arby’s Classic championship game. They were confident heading in.
“We are going to take it home again,” said Artis, whose Vikings won Arby’s Classic titles in 2014 and ‘17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.