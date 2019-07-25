A big inning allowed the Bristol Pirates to finally beat the Burlington Royals.
Eli Wilson’s grand slam highlighted a five-run seventh inning as the BriBucs rallied for a 10-8 Appalachian League road win over Burlington on Thursday night.
Bristol (16-19) overcame a 7-4 deficit to beat Burlington (19-17) for the first time in six tries this season and for just the fourth time in the last four seasons.
After Ernny Ordonez drew a bases-loaded walk to draw the BriBucs within 7-5, Wilson gave the team the lead by smashing a slam on a 2-2 pitch from Burlington reliever A.J. Franklin, a former Vanderbilt University standout.
Fernando Villegas had three hits in the win, while Jake Snider (University of Louisville) collected the first hit of his pro career.
Bristol starting pitcher Santiago Florez didn’t survive the first inning and reliever C.J. Dandeneau allowed some damage.
However, Yoelvis Reyes (2-1, 6.41 ERA) pitched three strong innings for the win and Trey McGough got the final nine outs for his first save as a professional.
Burlington received four hits from Michael Massey in a contest that dragged on for 3-hours, 37-minutes.
The BriBucs begin a crucial three-game series at home today at 6:30 p.m. against the Elizabethton Twins.
Bristol beat Elizabethton twice earlier this season, but the Twins (20-15) remain in first place in the Appy League’s West Division. Johnson City (18-17) resides in second place, while Greeneville, Kingsport and Bristol all have the same record and are deadlocked in third place.
Kingsport 7, Johnson City 2
Classes begin at Holy Cross High School in Flushing, New York, on Sept. 9.
One of the institution’s proud alums taught the Johnson City Cardinals a lesson on Thursday.
Jaylen Palmer – Holy Cross, Class of 2018 – went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Kingsport Mets to a victory over JC.
Greeneville 7, Danville 0
Larry, Curly, Moe.
Huey, Dewey and Louie.
Steve Martin, Chevy Chase and Martin Short.
Those are comedy threesomes that can make one laugh, but members of the Danville Braves probably didn’t crack a smile at the trio of Tyler Garbee, Raul Wallace and Tyler Gibson.
The trio of Greeneville Reds hurlers combined to strike out 13 in a five-hit shutout in a domination of Danville.
Elizabethton 9, Princeton 4
Will Holland has his own Wikipedia page.
Will Holland has a big bank account as he received a $575,000 signing bonus.
Will Holland has a huge fan following back at Auburn University, where he starred for three seasons.
Will Holland currently owns a .104 batting average for the Appalachian League’s Elizabethton Twins.
Well, that last part isn’t so great, but Holland did hammer a home run and help the Twins take a victory over the Princeton Rays on Thursday.
Janigson Villalobos and Willie Joe Garry Jr. also went yard for Elizabethton.
Bluefield 7, Pulaski 2
Seven runs in the second inning were plenty for Bluefield in defeating the East Division leading Yankees.
Joseph Reyes displayed the big stick for the Blue Jays (17-18), capping off the second inning with a three-run home run. Miguel Hiraldo, P.K. Morris and Davis Schneider also drove in runs in the victory. That was plenty of production for Mexican hurler Felipe Castaneda, who picked up the win for Bluefield.
Chad Bell paced Pulaski (22-13) with two hits and two RBI. Madison Santos also had two hits for the Yankees. Leonardo Pestana was dealt the loss, surrendering seven earned runs and six hits in just 1 1/3 innings on the mound.