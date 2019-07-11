There has never been a Jhoander play in the major leagues. Jhoander Saez still has that dream.
Saez was the hero for Kingsport on Thursday at Hunter Wright Stadium, clubbing a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Mets to an 8-6 Appalachian League win over the Princeton Rays.
The 21-year-old Saez, a product of Venezuela, also had a double and drove in three runs. Fellow Venezuelan Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty, a first round pick by the Mets in June, both had two hits, including home runs for
Kingsport, which won despite committing four errors.
Another Venezuelan, Jhosner Vargas, paced the Rays with a double and two singles. Diego Infante added two hits, while Angel Felipe took the loss in relief for Princeton.
Jefferson Escorcha, another Venezuelan, picked up the win to improve to 3-0. Reyson Santos got his fourth save.
Burlington 5, Elizabethton 0
Four Burlington pitchers combined to scatter five hits to lead the Royals to a shutout of the Twins.
Drew Parrish, an eighth round pick out of Florida State in June, picked up the win in relief. Virginia product and starter Noah Murdock worked four hitless innings. Auburn’s Elliott Anderson surrendered one run over the final two frames.
Jake Means, the former of Baltimore Orioles’ All-Star hurler John Means, singled, doubled and drove in two runs for the Royals. William Hancock added two hits in the win.
Elizabethton, which committed four errors, was paced by Oregon product Spencer Steer with a triple. Ben Gross of Duke was saddled with the loss.
Pulaski 8, Bluefield 1
Louisiana-Monroe product Chad Bell homered, doubled and drove in five runs in the Yankees’ rout of the Blue Jays.
Jake Pries, a draftee out of UCLA in June, also homered for Pulaski. Knoxville native Ryder Green added two hits in the win. Venezuelan Antonio Cabello tripled and joined Bell with two runs scored apiece.
Angel Camacho had two of Bluefield’s five hits, including a solo home run. The Blue Jays, who moved into first place with a win over Pulaski on Wednesday, dropped back into second place with the loss.
Randy Vasquez surrendered four hits in six innings to get the win. Felipe Castaneda took the loss.
Greeneville 6, Danville 5
Al Bumpass hit a two-run home run and Danny Lantigua brought in two more with a triple to highlight a five-run five innings for the Reds against the Braves.
Danville rallied for three runs in the ninth to pull within one, led by a two-run double from Mitch Calandra and an RBI two-batter from Michael Mateja. Cody Birdsong had two hits Danville, including one of four doubles for the Braves. Brandon Parker also doubled in the loss.
Lantigua also scored two runs for Greeneville. Orlando Noriega picked up the win for the Reds. Anthony Zimmerman surrendered three runs in the ninth, but the Braves needed four to force extra frames.
Peyton Williams was saddled with the loss, having been relieved with one out in the second inning.