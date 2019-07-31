Three Pulaski pitchers combined to allow just three hits in Pulaski’s 8-0 Appalachian League victory over the Danville Braves on Wednesday night.
Jhonatan Munoz surrendered just one hit over six innings to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Chad Bell, a 19th round draft choice in June out of Louisiana-Monroe, had three hits, including a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Yankees.
Gustavo Camperio had three hits, including one of five doubles for Pulaski (26-14).
First round pick Anthony Volpe, Knoxville product and three round selection Ryder Green and Borinquen Mendez each had two hits in the win.
Cody Milligan, Bean Philip and Mitch Calandra had hits for Danville (16-25). N.C. State product Alec Barger surrendered eight hits and six runs over three innings to take the loss.
Bluefield 7, Kingsport 5
Leadoff batter Eric Rivera had three hits and scored two runs in leading Bluefield to a matinee victory over the Mets.
Bluefield (21-19) scored four runs in the third to take a 5-2 lead and then added two more in the sixth. Kingsport scored three runs over the final two frames, but couldn’t catch the Blue Jays.
Spencer Horwitz, Scotty Bradley and Anthony Morales had two hits each for Bluefield.
Kingsport (17-23) was led by Scott Ota, who had two hits, including a home run.
Christofer Dominiquez, the first of six Mets’ pitchers took the loss.
Juan Acosta picked up the win in relief for Bluefield. Austin Havekost surrendered two runs in the ninth, but hung on to finish off the Mets.
Princeton 6, Johnson City 5
Wichita State product Mitchell Walters came out of the bullpen to prevent further damage to pick up the save in Princeton’s win over the West Division leading Cardinals.
Johnson City (22-18) had scored two runs in the top of the ninth before Walters came in to finish it up.
Princeton (19-21) matched the Cardinals with 11 hits each, led by the bottom three batters in the Rays’ lineup, Aldennis, Sanchez, Angelo Armenta and Kevin Melendez, who had three hits apiece.
Kyle Skeels from Coastal Carolina had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in two runs in the loss.
Malcom Nunez also drove in two runs for Johnson City, which committed four errors.
Brayden Theriot picked up the win to improve to 4-0 on the season. Starter Luis Ortiz took the loss.
Burlington 7, Elizabethton 6
Burle Dixon singled home the lead run in the bottom of the eighth and the Royals held on to defeat the Twins.
Maikel Garcia and Dixon had three hits apiece, and Jesus Atencio added a three-run home run for Burlington (24-18).
Rafael Romero and Garcia scored two runs each for Burlington, which has surged into second place in the East Division.
Janigson Villalobos had two hits and drove in three runs for Elizabethton (21-20). Austin Peay product Parker Phillips also had two hits.
Zack Phillips pitched the final two innings to pick up the win on the mound.
Ryan Shreve took the loss.