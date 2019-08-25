Madison Santos hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 3-0 win over the Burlington Royals on Sunday in the Appalachian League.
The triple by Santos, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Ryder Green hit an RBI double later in the inning.
The Royals were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Yankees’ staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.
Kingsport 3, Bluefield 0
In 1972, the band America had a hit with the song Ventura Highway.
The Blue Jays could not manage a hit for four innings against Mets starter Jo Ventura as Bluefield fell to Kingsport.
Four more pitchers followed Ventura to the mound and the Jays finished with four hits.
Princeton 6, Greeneville 2
Jake “B’Gosh” Guenther who hails from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, put the kibosh on the Reds pitching as he had three hits and three RBIs in the Rays win.
Guenther, who is a seventh-round draft pick of Tampa Bay out of Texas Christian University, is hitting .351 and that is a very posh number.
Danville 7, Elizabethton 1
What do Tommy Greene, Gene Locklear, Dwight Lowry and Mason Berne all have in common? They all were born in Lumberton, North Carolina, of course.
What is another thread Berne would like to share with the previous three? Play in the major leagues, of course.
Berne went 3-for-5, with a solo home run, in leading the Braves over the Twins and is currently hitting .344. Berne was drafted in the 33rd round last year by Atlanta out of UNC Wilmington.