The Bristol Pirates have been putrid in Pulaski.
The BriBucs dropped their third straight game at Calfee Park in suffering a 10-2 Appalachian League setback to the Pulaski Yankees on Monday night.
Bristol (12-14) has lost six of its last seven overall and resides in fourth place in the Appy League’s West Division.
A fifth-inning RBI double by Ethan Goforth and a RBI groundout from Josh Bissonette in the eighth inning accounted for Bristol’s only runs. Goforth attended nearby Blacksburg High School and had several friends in attendance to root him on as he returned the New River Valley as a professional.
After throwing three perfect innings against the Pirates a week earlier, Pulaski starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk chucked three scoreless innings this time around. He allowed two hits, while walking one and striking out six.
Reid Anderson (3-1, 4.20 ERA) and Luis Ojeda closed the door out of the bullpen.
The Pirates struck out a total of 15 times against the powerful Pulaski trio.
Jake Farrell had three RBIs for Pulaski (16-9), while Deivi Munoz had three hits and Roberto Chirinos scored three times as the Yankees pounded out 13 hits.
Bristol plays at Pulaski again today at 6:30 p.m.
Greeneville 5, Kingsport 2
If you visit Miami Shores, Florida, more than likely you’ll observe birds such as the American Oystercatcher or the Least Tern.
Travel north to Greeneville, Tennessee, and you’ll observe Alec Byrd, a native of Miami Shores, who last night recorded his third win without a loss this season with two hitless innings of relief. Byrd also had five strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 1.50.
Tanner Cooper pitched the final two innings allowing the Mets no hits to record the save.
In the bottom of the sixth inning the Reds broke a 2-2 tie as Cameron Warren belted a three-run home run.
Johnson City 9, Elizabethton 5
Whoever runs the Twitter account for the Appalachian League’s Johnson City Cardinals posted at 8:20 p.m. on Monday night: “Julio Puello has been unbelievably good tonight! One of the best starts of the year for the Cards! #GonnaFlyNow.”
That individual can think Jack Dorsey, Noah Glass, Biz Stone and Evan Williams for the ability to compose such a social media masterpiece.
That’s because they were the brains behind Twitter, which launched on July 15, 2006, and remains popular.
With Twitter, people could follow the progress of Puello on Monday night as he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning for the Cardinals in their victory over the Elizabethton Twins.
Puello’s perfect game went the way of Google+ — a social media network that failed – as Ruben Santana led off the seventh inning with a single to end the perfecto and no-hitter, while the shutout disappeared a few batters later when Albee Weiss obliterated a Puello pitch for a three-run homer.
Puello still struck out eight over 6 1/3 innings to get the win.
Burlington 10, Danville 2
Buddy Holly once crooned, “That’ll Be The Day.”
For David Hollie the day that he had his first multi-home run game as a pro was July 15, 2019 as he went yard twice in helping the Burlington Royals bop the Danville Braves.
The fans at Burlington Athletic Stadium probably began to “Rave On” about Hollie’s solo shot in the second inning and his other solo homer in the seventh.
Danville manager Anthony Nunez probably muttered, “Oh, Boy!” as starting pitcher Alec Barger (0-1, 5.11 ERA) got pounded for five runs on six hits in 2 1/3 innings. There was probably a “Valley of Tears” in the visiting dugout as Danville’s relievers didn’t fare much better and the team’s batters struck out 12 times.