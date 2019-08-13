Knoxville product Ryder Green scored on a throwing error by Elizabethton catcher Janigson Villabos in the top of the fourth inning and the Pulaski Yankees defeated the Elizabethton Twins 1-0 in a game called by rain in the top of the ninth at Joe O’Brien Field.
Green was a third round pick by the New York Yankees out of Karns High School in Knoxville last June.
Leonardo Pestana surrendered just three hits in five innings for the win. Kevin Milam worked two innings and Mitch Spence picked up the save for the Yankees (36-17).
University of Maine right-hander Cody Laweryson took the loss for Elizabethton (27-26), which dropped a game behind Johnson City in the West Division, and stayed a game ahead of third place Bristol for the second playoff spot.
Kingsport 3, Danville 1
Cristopher Pujols doubled home a run and Anthony Dirocie added an RBI single in a two-run seventh to lift the Mets past the Braves.
Four Kingsport pitchers combined to allow just five hits, with Jefferson Escorcha picking up the win to improve to 7-1 on the season. Nick MacDonald pitched the ninth for the save.
Danville (20-33) was paced by Connor Blair with two hits. Blair scored the Braves’ lone run in the second on a double by Ray Hernandez.
Scott Ota had three of eight hits for the Mets (25-28).
Alger Hodgson took the loss in relief for Danville.
Burlington 3, Greeneville 1
Kevon Jackson hit a two-run second inning home run and the pitching did the rest for the Royals.
Five Burlington (32-22) combined to allow just five Greeneville hits, with Purdue product Patrick Smith getting the win. Jonah Dipoto, the son of Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, picked up his second save of the season.
Danny Lantigua had of five Greeneville (20-32) hits. Jake Gilbert, a product of Air Force, took the loss, despite allowing just two runs and five hits in four innings on the mound.
Jack Gethings had two hits, including a double for Burlington.
Johnson City 6, Princeton 4
Raffy Ozuna and Trejyn Fletcher homered for the Cardinals, who regained first place in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
Concord University product Will Guay started for Johnson City, allowing three hits, striking out two and walking one in three innings on the mound.
Fletcher led Johnson City (28-25) with two hits and drove in two runs. Boston College product John Witkowski picked up the win. Enrique Perez worked the ninth for the save.
Princeton (25-28), which out-hit Johnson City 12-8, was paced by Jake Guenther with three hits, Diego Infante had a two-run home run in the loss, his 11th of the season.
Aldor Rodriguez dropped to 0-4 on the season for the Rays.