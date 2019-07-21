John Wayne threw plenty of punches during his movie career. Jake Pries delivered a pretty powerful blow himself.
Pries connected for a one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Pulaski Yankees to a 1-0 Appalachian League win over the Burlington Royals on Sunday.
Both Wayne and Pries share a commonality as they are both from Newport Beach, California.
While Pries supplied the offense for the Yankees, the Pulaski pitching stepped up.
Three pitchers combined to one-hit Burlington as Kevin Jackson had a lead-off double in the top of the ninth inning against Tyler Johnson.
Ken Waldichuck pitched the first three innings as Reid Anderson pitched five innings of no-hit ball to earn the win. Anderson came on in the ninth and earned the save.
Danville 9, Johnson City 1
A really lousy television sitcom in 1984-85 called Double Trouble centered around twins Kate and Allison. It lasted 23 episodes before the plug was pulled.
The Braves had their own brand of double trouble as Brandon Parker and Bryce Ball both had two hits, which included home runs, and both drove in three runs. Parker had a three-run shot and Ball launched a two-run smash.
Just as few television watchers saw humor in Kate and Allison, no doubt Johnson City saw little humor in the hitting of Parker and Ball.
Princeton 7, Greeneville 2
Moe Howard of Three Stooges fame often spit out the phrase, ‘Oh, a wise guy, eh?’ and usually it was intended for Curly or Larry.
Brett Wisely was hardly being a wise guy as he collected three hits, including a solo home run, as the Rays defeated the Reds.
Bluefield 7, Elizabethton 4
Going once, going twice, going three time. Sold to the Blue Jays.
Bluefield went yard three times in the win over the Twins as Davis Schneider, Miquel Hiraldo and D.J. Daniels each had home runs.