The Bristol Pirates had their best offensive performance of the season on Friday.
They might have had their worst on Saturday.
The BriBucs managed only one hit against four Pulaski pitchers in dropping a 2-0 Appalachian League decision to the Yankees.
After pounding out 18 hits in an 11-0 triumph over the Johnson City Cardinals the night before, Josh Bissonette’s two-out single in the third inning was the only hit the Pirates (12-12) could muster in getting blanked for the fourth time in 2019.
Bristol’s pitchers were pretty good as Tahnaj Thomas, Alex Roth and Oliver Garcia teamed to pitch a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts. Thomas (0-3, 4.41 ERA) allowed one run on three hits over five innings and struck out eight in what was his third consecutive strong outing.
A third-inning home run from Saul Torres and an eighth-inning RBI double off the bat of Roberto Chirinos provided Pulaski (14-9) with all the offense it needed.
That’s because pitchers Leonardo Pestana, Nelson L. Alvarez, Alex Mejias and Tyler Johnson kept Bristol off the scoreboard.
The Pirates are now tied for third place in the Appy League’s West Division with Kingsport.
Elizabethton (14-10) resides in first place, while Johnson City (13-10) sits in second place.
Bristol plays at Pulaski again today at 6:30 p.m.
Burlington 5, Danville 2
Michael Massey hit a solo home run for the Burlington Royals in their win over the Danville Braves. Make that a Solo home run since it occurred on Harrison Ford’s 77th birthday.
Ford rose to prominence in his portrayal of Han Solo in the 1977 sci-fi film, “Star Wars.”
There was no Indiana Jones to lead the way for Burlington on the special occasion, but Illinois Massey was up to the trick. The second baseman was a “Clear and Present Danger,” for the Braves on Saturday as he finished with two hits and played flawless defense.
Angel Zerpa pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in what could be described as “Extraordinary Measures” and he got Juan Morales on a flyball for the final out in playing the “Ender’s Game.”
Princeton 14, Bluefield 8
A photo on Watson Chapel High School’s website shows teacher Iva Williams standing with students Vinnie Anderson and Andrew Cope, who fared well at a recent regional math contest while representing the Pine Bluff, Arkansas, school.
Watson Chapel graduate Gionti Turner is doing some pretty serious adding these days as well.
Turner had his second consecutive three-hit game in leading the Princeton Rays past the Bluefield Blue Jays.
The back-to-back performances have raised Turner’s batting average from .215 to .267.
Elizabethton 3, Johnson City 2
Cameron Dulle probably would have preferred a duller ending.
Instead, the Johnson City Cardinals relief pitcher was tagged with the loss on Saturday after allowing a two-out, two-run double to Ruben Santana of Elizabethto in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Twins took a walk-off win.
Elizabethton took over first place in the Appalachian League’s West Division.
Kingsport 8, Greeneville 4
Richard Anthony “Cheech” Marin celebrated his 73rd birthday on Saturday.
The actor is best known for the comedic duo he formed with Tommy Chong in the late-1970s and early-1980s
Marin went on to co-star with Don Johnson in the CBS police drama “Nash Bridges,” while Chong never landed a regular dramatic role much to the chagrin of David Letterman (as portrayed by Norm Macdonald) in a 1997 Saturday Night Live skit.
It was the duo of Baty and Guerrero in the spotlight on Saturday for the Kingsport Mets as they made the four-game winning streak of the Greeneville Reds go up in smoke.
Brett Baty and Gregory Guerrero each homered as the Mets ran their own win streak to four straight.