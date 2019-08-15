The Bristol Pirates had a chance to move up the Appalachian League’s West Division standings on Thursday night.
They failed.
Princeton’s Gionti Turner scored the winning run on a passed ball by Bristol catcher Ethan Goforth with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Pirates suffered a 7-6 loss to the Rays at Hunnicutt Field.
Johnson City (28-26), Elizabethton (27-27) and the BriBucs (26-28) all lost on Thursday as the top three spots in the West Division remained status quo.
The Pirates actually held a 10-8 advantage in hits and rallied from an early 6-1 deficit to tie the game and force extra innings on Thursday. However, that all went for naught.
Jesus Valdez and Aaron Shackelford each homered in the loss with Valdez, Jake Snider and Josh Bissonette supplying two hits apiece.
Stanly Sabino (4-0, 4.15 ERA) kept Bristol off the board in the top of the 10th and was the winning pitcher. Nick Schnell notched two hits for the Rays.
Bristol plays at Princeton (26-28) again today at 6:30 p.m.
Burlington 14, Johnson City 4
Burl Ives was among the stars of the 1958 film “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
Burle Dixon was a star on Thursday night in his own production that could’ve been called “Bat on baseballs thrown by not-so-hot Johnson City pitchers.”
Dixon had four of Burlington’s 16 hits as the Royals rocked a quintet of ineffective Cardinals hurlers.
Burl Ives was also the voice of Sam the Snowman in the 1964 stop motion animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
Burle Dixon’s batting average had been cold as snow since he was hitting .194 before his big game raised that number to .216.
Pulaski 8, Kingsport 2
The folks back in his hometown of Aledo, Texas, have probably been reading up on Reid Anderson’s success this summer.
Anderson struck out nine over five scoreless innings in leading the Pulaski Yankees past the Kingsport Mets on Thursday and the right-hander is now 6-1 with a 3.35 ERA.
Greeneville 9, Bluefield 2
Nobody would confuse Bluefield Blue Jays pitcher Sam Ryan with Nolan Ryan.
This version of the Ryan Express has derailed this summer as Sam sports a 0-3 record and a 6.61 ERA after being peppered for four runs on seven hits by the Greeneville Reds over the course of 4 1/3 innings on Thursday night.
Ivan Johnson led Greeneville with three hits.
Danville 4, Elizabethton 3
The Danville Braves play their home games at Dan Daniel Memorial Park.
On Friday night, it was Brandon Parker’s Park.
Parker collected a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Braves eked out a win over the Elizabethton Twins.