Diego Infante hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead Princeton to a 9-4 Appalachian League victory over the Burlington Royals on Friday night.
Infante hit a three-run shot to highlight a five-run first for the Rays (18-18) and added a solo shot in a four-run fifth.
Luis Leon also had two hits, including a three-run home run in the fifth, and drove in three runs. Kevin Melendez also drove in two runs for Princeton, with Stanly Sabino earning the win.
Jake Means, the brother of Baltimore Orioles’ all-star pitcher John Means, hit a two-run homer for the Royals (19-18). Logan Porter and Michael Massey each two doubles in the loss. Angel Serpa dropped to 4-2 on the mound.
Johnson City 5, Greeneville 4
Brandon Purcell hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cardinals past the Reds in front of 3,224 spectators at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Greeneville rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to take a 4-3 before the Cardinals scored twice, with Purcell going deep off Vanderbilt product Patrick Raby in the seventh.
Raul Juarez had two hits, joining Ivan Johnson with a solo home run for the Reds (16-20), who out-hit the Cardinals 7-5.
Carlos Soler also homered for Johnson City (19-17). Tyler Peck picked up the win in relief, while Concord University product Will Guay earned his second save of the season.
Pulaski 6, Kingsport 1
Three Pulaski pitchers combined to allow just five hits, led by Reid Anderson, who improved to 5-1 on the season.
Chad Bell hit a two-run home run for the East Division leading Yankees, who are now 23-13 on the campaign. UCLA product Jake Pries doubled in the win for Pulaski.
Sebastian Espino had two hits for Kingsport (16-20) and Scott Ota doubled and scored the Mets’ lone run. Starter Benito Garcia took the loss for the Mets, who finished with four errors.
Pulaski pitchers struck out 10 batters and walked just one.
Bluefield 2, Danville 0
Five Bluefield pitchers scattered four hits to lift the Blue Jays past the Braves.
D.J. Daniels hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning for the game’s lone runs.
Luis Alvarez, the third of five Bluefield (18-18) hurlers, picked up the win. Kyle Huckaby pitched the ninth for the save.
Peyton Williams surrendered the home run to take the loss for Danville (15-22). Connor Blair and Jose Palma each had doubles for the Braves.